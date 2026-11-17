A lawsuit accusing Selena Gomez of defrauding investors behind startup Wondermind has been dropped.

defrauding investors behind the mental health startup Wondermind “Selena is pleased by today’s dismissal of the case following our motion to dismiss and looks forward to putting the matter behind her,” her lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart said in a statement toBillboard that they did not pay any settlement in the case.

“Ms. Pierson did nothing wrong,” said Balber. “Apparently, the plaintiff recognized that and dismissed the complaint against her. Unfortunately, Ms. Pierson’s reputation has already been damaged by these false allegations. We are hopeful that the dismissal of the lawsuit will be the first step in restoring her good name.

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” In August, Gomez, Teefey, and Pierson were sued by investors claiming they pumped nearly $1.2 million into Wondermind, which launched in 2021, and were fed false promises about the company’s infrastructure, leadership, and resources as the company collapsed. The trio, who founded the startup, were sued for securities fraud, common law fraud, and breach of contract.

In the lawsuit, investors alleged they were led to believe that a groundbreaking Wondermind app would be made, advertising deals would be struck, and celebrity cover stories were pending. Instead, the complaint claimed, “for three years, while the Company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.

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”Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on ‘Fallon’: ‘This Does Feel Like a Happy Era’Cynthia Erivo, Travis Barker Honor Phil Collins With Big Vocals, Big Drums at Rock Hall Ceremony In the motion to dismiss, Gomez’s legal team said she should have never been dragged into the case in the first place. Her lawyers added that while the star “agreed to support her mother Mandy Teefey” and invested in and holds a minority stake in Wondermind, Gomez “never agreed to and did not manage” the company.

, Rosengart said the claims against her were “completely meritless if not frivolous. ” He added, “The notion that Selena engaged in ‘fraud’ or any other wrongdoing is absurd—and in addition to filing our motion we are exploring other avenues of relief for Ms. Gomez including sanctions against plaintiffs for improperly including her.

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