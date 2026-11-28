Photojournalist Lawrence Schiller shares memories of Marilyn Monroe at New York Historical exhibit, revealing her humor and contract disputes with 20th Century Fox.

Photojournalist Lawrence Schiller recently reflected on his encounters with Marilyn Monroe, highlighting her sharp wit and the complex dynamics of her career during the early 1960s. His insights are now featured in a new exhibit at the New York Historical that examines how photography shaped the transformation of Norma Jeane Dougherty into a global icon.

Schiller Recalls First Meeting and Monroe's Wit

Schiller first met Monroe when he was a 23-year-old photojournalist assigned to cover her 1960 film "Let's Make Love" at the 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles. He remembers her extending her hand and introducing herself simply as "Marilyn." Schiller, feeling nervous, responded with the line "Oh I'm the big bad bear." Monroe immediately replied with characteristic humor, noting that while he did not look so bad now, she believed he would grow up to be bad. Schiller later praised this exchange as an example of her incredible wit and ability to turn a simple greeting into a memorable, rhyming interaction.

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During the initial photo sessions, Monroe demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of the medium. She directed Schiller to a specific corner of the set, where she looked over her shoulder to create what Schiller described as a "million-dollar picture." He realized at that moment that Monroe possessed a deep knowledge of photography, having been photographed by many masters throughout her life. She understood every nuance of how images were constructed and consumed by the public.

Studio Contracts and Financial Disputes

Two years later, Schiller photographed Monroe again on the set of her unfinished film "Something's Got to Give" in May 1962. The atmosphere had changed significantly due to her ongoing legal battles with 20th Century Fox. Schiller noted that Monroe was no longer the same person she had been in 1960, largely because she was trapped in a seven-year contract that paid her only $125,000. This stood in stark contrast to Elizabeth Taylor, who was commanding a million-dollar salary from the same studio for her role in "Cleopatra."

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Monroe sought to generate publicity for "Something's Got to Give" to rival the media attention surrounding Taylor and Richard Burton. According to Vanity Fair, she even requested that Taylor not appear in the same magazine issue as her to maximize her own coverage. Schiller recalled that Monroe proposed the iconic idea of being photographed emerging from a pool naked. When he jokingly objected, fearing it would make him famous, she retorted that he should not be cocky because she could fire him in two seconds with just a smile.

The Tragic End and Lasting Legacy

The studio eventually fired Monroe the following month for repeated absences. Tragically, she died between August 4 and 5, 1962, from acute barbiturate and chloral hydrate poisoning. Schiller remembered her as beautiful and somewhat simpler in person compared to her on-screen persona. He noted that while she appeared relaxed, the moment he raised the camera, she seemed to flip a light switch, adding an extra 20% to her presence and radiance.

Schiller, who is nearly 90 years old, offered a theory on why Monroe remains beloved nearly six decades after her death. He believes her form of sexuality and presentation never offended women, allowing her legacy to endure. He described her as someone who crossed lines while staying on both sides of the street, appealing to diverse audiences without causing alienation. The exhibit at the New York Historical also includes ephemera such as magazine covers and an invitation to the birthday rally Monroe performed for President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.