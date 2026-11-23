The New York Historical presents Lawrence Schiller's centennial exhibition of Marilyn Monroe, featuring rare images from the sets of Something's Got to Give.

The New York Historical has launched a comprehensive exhibition celebrating the centennial of Marilyn Monroe, who was born in 1926. The gallery, situated within the Jean Margo Raid Center for Women's History, offers an intimate look at the life and career of one of America's most beloved cultural figures. Curator Susan Bloom organized this display to highlight Monroe's fight to control her own legacy and her professional struggles within the Hollywood system.

Rare Images From Unfinished Film Sets

The exhibition features 36 photographs taken by renowned photojournalist Lawrence Schiller on two specific film sets: the 1960 musical romantic comedy Let's Make Love and Monroe's final, unfinished film Something's Got to Give in 1962. Schiller worked for Look and Paris Match magazines while documenting these productions in Los Angeles at 20th Century Fox Studios. The images reveal a dynamic where Monroe directed her own framing, guiding the photographer on how best to capture her essence.

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Monroe's Agency and Professional Resilience

Schiller noted that Monroe understood the camera better than most photographers, stating she was both the shooter and the subject. In one famous instance, Monroe removed the light nude-colored bikini bottoms she was wearing on the closed set of Something's Got to Give and resurfaced in a pool naked. These photographs appeared on magazine covers in over 30 countries and demonstrated her ability to take control of her image. Dr. Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of The New York Historical, emphasized Monroe's remarkable resilience and sharp instincts in leveraging the camera to her advantage.

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Personal Struggles and Historical Artifacts

Beyond the iconic pool shots, the gallery explores Monroe's difficult 16-year career across 30 films. Visitors can view the invitation and program for the 1962 Democratic Party fundraiser at Madison Square Garden where Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. The display also includes Niagara's famous photo that inspired Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. Additional items include film clips, a contact sheet from Let's Make Love stamped with Monroe's approval, and ephemera from The Historical's Patricia D. Klingenstein Library.

Final Interview and Legacy Preservation

Just two days before her passing in August 1962, Monroe recorded her last interview with Life Magazine writer Richard Meryman. Audio clips from this conversation are available for visitors, allowing them to hear her discuss her life, career, marriages, and fame. Monroe died at the age of 36, and Life Magazine published a commemorative issue with one of Schiller's photographs on the cover. This exhibition serves as a definitive archival analysis of her agency amidst the exploitation she faced during her lifetime.