Lawrence Saint-Victor Joins Grey's Anatomy in Guest Role

Lawrence Saint-Victor will guest star on Grey's Anatomy as a new study partner for Miranda Bailey in an episode scheduled for November 12, 2026.

Lawrence Saint-Victor, the actor best known as Carter Walton on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, will make a guest appearance on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. His episode is scheduled for November 12, 2026. In it, he plays a new study partner for Miranda Bailey, the character portrayed by Chandra Wilson, and becomes part of a storyline involving Bailey and her husband, Ben Warren.

The guest spot is a move from daytime television to a prime-time medical drama for Saint-Victor. The episode's promotional clip, which previews his arrival, shows the newcomer's first scene taking place at Bailey's home.

Also read 1 Winner, 2 Losers in Blazers Loss vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Promotional Clip Shows the New Study Partner Scene

The preview shows Miranda Bailey studying with Saint-Victor's character when Ben Warren, played by Jason George, walks into the room. Bailey introduces the newcomer as her 'Environmental Health partner.' Ben replies that he is her life partner.

The three characters share a laugh, but Ben glances back at the pair as he leaves the room. The clip gives viewers a brief look at how the characters relate to one another. It does not reveal how the storyline will develop.

Advertisement

Because the preview ends before any plot details are shown, the role's purpose in the wider Grey's Anatomy story is still unconfirmed in the available material. What is confirmed is the setting, the characters involved, and the scheduled air date of November 12, 2026.

Saint-Victor Brings Soap Writing and Awards Experience

Saint-Victor has played Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2013. Beyond acting, he has also contributed to the soap's writing team, which adds a behind-the-scenes dimension to his career.

His work on the series was recognized at the Daytime Emmy Awards, where he won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He also earned an award as a member of the writing team.

Saint-Victor's television work outside the CBS soap includes BET's Zoe Ever After, Netflix's All About the Washingtons, and Higher Love. The Grey's Anatomy appearance adds another network drama to that list of credits.

Advertisement

Grey's Anatomy Guest Role Adds to Network Drama Credits

The Grey's Anatomy episode marks a new step in Saint-Victor's on-screen career, moving him from a long-running daytime role into a guest part on one of ABC's established medical dramas. The appearance is set for November 12, 2026, according to the source material.

For fans of Grey's Anatomy, the episode brings a new character into a familiar household. Miranda Bailey and Ben Warren have been part of the series' ongoing story, and the study scene in the preview places a new face alongside them. For viewers who follow The Bold and the Beautiful, the guest spot offers a chance to see Saint-Victor in a different series and role.