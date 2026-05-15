Lawrence Jones loses bid to challenge rape and sexual assault convictions

Lawrence Jones, a disgraced multi-millionaire tech tycoon who was jailed for 15 years for rape and sexual assault, has lost a bid to challenge his conviction. He was found guilty of sex attacks on three women, drugging and raping two women in the early 1990s, and sexually assaulting a female employee of UKFast on a business trip in 2013. His appeal was dismissed by judges, and his conviction was upheld due to 'no arguable error' made during the trial.

A disgraced multi-millionaire tech tycoon who was jailed for 15 years for rape and sexual assault has lost a bid to challenge his conviction. Lawrence Jones was found guilty of sex attacks on three women, drugging and raping two women in the early 1990s, and sexually assaulting a female employee of UKFast on a business trip in 2013.

At the Court of Appeal in London, judges dismissed his bid, stating there was 'no arguable error' made during the trial. Jones's convictions led to the cancellation of his MBE





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Lawrence Jones Rape And Sexual Assault Court Of Appeal London Ukfast Rape Convictions Appeal Dismissed MBE Cancelled Teenager Digital Economy

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