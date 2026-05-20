Lawrence Dallaglio's Bankruptcy Extended, New Hearing Over Tax Bill

England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio's bankruptcy has been extended for three months, and he must attend a new insolvency hearing over a £500,000 tax bill. After his divorce, he sold his family home for a substantial loss. In 2019, he narrowly avoided going bust after a planning and approvals HMRC petition, which led to him agreeing to an individual voluntary agreement to pay off his debts.

England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio 's bankruptcy has been extended for three months, and he faces a new insolvency hearing over a £500,000 tax bill . Dallaglio, a 2003 World Cup winner, was declared bankrupt last year after he and his long-term wife Alice divorced amid accusations of infidelity on both sides.

The sale of their family home for £2.4 million last May resulted in their shared net equity being only around £1.2 million, showcasing their dire financial situation. The new insolvency hearing is due to the £423,570 overdrawn director's loans owed by Dallaglio for his failed sports company Lawrence Dallaglio Ltd. Additionally, the estate includes claims by HMRC, liquidators, and other creditors





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Finance Personal Finance Lawrence Dallaglio Bankruptcy Insolvency Hearing Tax Bill Divorce Family Home Acquisitions Financial Woes England Rugby World Cup Wasps Creditors HMRC Liquidation

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