Lawrence Dallaglio's Bankruptcy Extended Amid 'Excessive Spending' Claims

Former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio's bankruptcy has been extended due to allegations of reckless spending, including £1,000 monthly on clothes and £500 on alcohol, despite owing over £800,000. The World Cup winner now lives modestly but faces scrutiny over his finances and loyalty to former wife.

There is a stark contrast between the humble rented home of former rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio and the lavish lifestyle once associated with a World Cup winner.

The 53-year-old, who captained England and was part of the 2003 World Cup squad, now lives in a modest redbrick property on the outskirts of St Albans, Hertfordshire. The house, with its concrete drive and a front garden cluttered with a chest of drawers and cardboard boxes, stands in sharp contrast to the £2.7 million Richmond Park property he once shared with his ex-wife Alice and their three children.

That grand home was sold last year in an attempt to stave off creditors, but the sale came too late. Dallaglio, who had been director of his own company, had already been made bankrupt in May 2025 with debts exceeding £800,000 owed to HMRC, other creditors, and an overdrawn director's loan account. While bankruptcies are typically discharged after twelve months, his has been extended amid allegations of 'excessive spending'.

Court documents reveal that despite his financial ruin, Dallaglio continued to spend up to £1,000 monthly on travel and transport, another £1,000 on clothing and footwear, and £500 on alcohol. Trustees argue he is not meeting his debts as they fall due and has arrears on court-ordered spousal maintenance payments to his artist ex-wife. His spending leaves 'nothing leftover to go towards the claims against his bankruptcy estate'.

Dallaglio has strongly disputed these allegations regarding his cooperation and financial disclosures in the High Court. However, friends and associates express a sense of exasperation, describing a pattern of 'stupid mistakes' that dates back to his school days, where he was nicknamed 'Del Boy' and often bailed out by his mother. While he remains a popular pundit and is widely praised for his charity work with Dallaglio RugbyWorks, which supports disadvantaged young people, many feel his behaviour is irresponsible.

A therapist friend suggests he may never have fully matured, a common pitfall for some athletes who struggle with off-field responsibility. The tragedy of his sister Francesca's death in the 1989 Marchioness disaster, which deeply affected him, adds a layer of complexity but does not excuse the current financial mess. His glittering career-including three British Lions tours and wins in both the Rugby World Cup and World Cup Sevens-now casts a long shadow over his personal and financial missteps





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lawrence Dallaglio Bankruptcy Rugby England World Cup Excessive Spending Finances HMRC Trustees Spousal Maintenance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shrill Arrives on Netflix, Sweet Magnolias Season 5, and MoreThe highly anticipated comedy series Shrill is finally arriving on Netflix on June 8, along with Sweet Magnolias Season 5, which chronicles the adventures of three best friends from South Carolina. Additionally, the 2025 biographical musical drama film Song Sung Blue will be available on the platform soon. Other notable releases include Scary Movie 6, The Blair Witch Project reboot, Toy Story 5, and Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated black comedy movie.

Read more »

Rookies Poised to Reshape NFL Roster Decisions as OTAs ProgressAs NFL teams navigate the critical Organized Team Activities phase, several 2026 draft rookies are already making waves and threatening to upend established depth charts. From the Dallas Cowboys' Malachi Lawrence to the Miami Dolphins' Jacob Rodriguez, these first-year players are forcing coaching staffs into difficult roster decisions. The article examines how rookies across all seven rounds are competing for playing time, with specific cases from the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons highlighting the immediate impact potential. substantive news content from various team perspectives, analyzing rookie performances and their implications for veteran roster stability.

Read more »

Martin Short Documentary 'Marty, Life Is Short' Contends For EmmysThe Martin Short documentary 'Marty, Life Is Short,' directed by the actor's close friend Lawrence Kasdan, is in the running for Emmy nominations.

Read more »

Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style: The Perfect Wide-Leg Pants for Every OccasionActress Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in France rocking a pair of wide-leg pants that have become an instant summer must-have. Crafted with a soft cotton-linen blend, these pants are not only comfortable but also versatile, making them perfect for any occasion. From a casual errand run to a movie premiere, Lawrence proves that these pants can be dressed up or down, making them a wardrobe staple for the season.

Read more »