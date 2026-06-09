Lawrence Dallaglio's Bankruptcy and Allegations of Excessive Spending

Lawrence Dallaglio, a former rugby legend and captain of the England team, has been made bankrupt and is facing allegations of excessive spending. Despite having debts totaling more than £800,000, he has allegedly spent up to £1,000 a month on travel and transport, clothing and footwear, and alcohol.

There is little about rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio ’s current home that speaks to the life of a man who scaled the heights of sporting success.

He once lived in a sprawling, £2.7million pile bordering Richmond Park, with wisteria weaving up the facade – befitting someone who captained his country and formed part of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad. While it’s been 18 years since Dallaglio, now 53, retired from international rugby – admittedly still with smudges of the almighty grey cloud that hung over him following an infamous red-top newspaper honeytrap drugs sting in 1999 – there are no visible trappings of his success today.

Home is a rented, modest, starkly modern redbrick property, with a strip of grass and concrete drive between his front door and the street, just outside St Albans in Hertfordshire. There’s a wooden pallet and piles of cardboard boxes piled against the wall, and in the small front garden a chest of drawers stands abandoned. How far this mighty powerhouse has fallen.

It had been hoped that the sale last year of his former south-west London home, which he once shared with ex-wife Alice and their three children, would stave off the creditors. It didn’t work. Dallaglio, who had been director of his own eponymous company, was made bankrupt in May 2025 before the house could sell – an order which should have been lifted last month, bankruptcies ordinarily being discharged after a year.

Lawrence Dallaglio was part of England's team when they won the Rugby World Cup in 2003. Home is a rented redbrick property, with a strip of grass and concrete drive between his front door and the street, just outside St Albans in Hertfordshire.

Not, it would seem, in the case of the former number eight, who made his debut for London Wasps in 1990 and whose career on the pitch was at times overshadowed by his decidedly colourful life away from it. For, as was reported last week, Dallaglio’s bankruptcy has been extended amid allegations of ‘excessive spending’.

Indeed, despite having gone bankrupt with debts totalling more than £800,000 (to HMRC, other creditors and an overdrawn director’s loan account), it would appear Dallaglio has done little to mend his ways. He has been accused by trustees of the bankruptcy of spending up to £1,000 a month on travel and transport, the same again on clothing and footwear, as well as £500 a month on alcohol.

‘Mr Dallaglio is not meeting his debts as they fall due,’ a skeleton argument on behalf of joint-trustee Nick Parsk states. The sportsman, who first narrowly avoided going bust over a £700,000 unpaid tax bill in 2023, is said to be in arrears on court-ordered monthly spousal maintenance payments to his artist ex-wife, 52. His spending habits mean there is ‘nothing leftover to go towards the claims against his bankruptcy estate’.

The player, once an imposing 17-stone figure in a fearsome back row, has, it should be said, ‘strongly disputed’ the allegations made against him at the High Court about his co-operation with trustees and information provided about his finances. But there is, among those who know – and love – the OBE recipient, a disheartening sense of ‘here we go again’. Dallaglio was appointed an OBE by the late Queen in 2008 for his outstanding sporting achievements.

Dallaglio celebrated his honour at Windsor Castle with his now ex-wife Alice. The Daily Mail spoke to friends and associates last week and found a well of affection and admiration, but also of exasperation.

‘Let’s not pretend this is anything new, his life has been a whole pile of stupid mistakes,’ says one former friend with dismay. ‘He was known as “Del Boy” at school, and his mother protected him when anything went wrong. He’s a grown man. He needs to get a grip.

’ Still very much a household name, Dallaglio is popular both as a pundit, and for his charity work: his charity Dallaglio RugbyWorks supports disadvantaged young people, and those who have seen his charitable endeavours won’t hear a bad word said about him. There’s sympathy, too, for the man who was 16 when his sister Francesca, 19, became the youngest victim of the Marchioness disaster, when two boats collided on the River Thames, in 1989.

Dallaglio has himself spoken of the devastating toll Francesca’s death wrought on his family. But there is also, among those who know the charismatic sporting legend – who toured with the British Lions three times and is one of just a small group of players to have won both the World Cup Sevens and the World Cup – a feeling of patience being rapidly eroded.

Another friend, who works as a therapist and has known Dallaglio for decades, says: ‘It’s like he never grew up.

‘I wonder whether many sportspeople are like this – either not believing that they have to behave because of who they are, or just not getting the idea of responsibility at all?





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