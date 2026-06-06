'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Revival: Why Taylor Sheridan's Anthology Western Should Return

Taylor Sheridan's impact on the Western genre, the standalone series 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves', its Rotten Tomatoes scores, and the potential for an anthology revival featuring diverse lawmen and law women.

Taylor Sheridan 's influence on the Western genre is undeniable, with ' Yellowstone ' leading a neo-Western revival. While other Western shows may excel, Sheridan's unique spin on classic elements has captivated audiences.

His approach, however, isn't universally appealing, as seen in his more serious projects like 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'. This historical drama, initially planned as a Yellowstone spinoff, stands alone, based on Sidney Thompson's 'The Bass Reeves Trilogy'. It follows the real-life Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first Black deputy US Marshals west of the Mississippi. Netflix's addition of 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is trending, and its Rotten Tomatoes scores (79% critics, 93% audience) suggest a revival's popularity.

Unlike other reboots, reviving 'Lawmen' would be simpler due to its planned anthology format. Initially, '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' was to extend Sheridan's Yellowstone universe.

However, creator Chad Feehan's research led to a shift, making 'Lawmen' a standalone series with an anthology structure. The ending of 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' sets up this format, with Reeves returning home. Feehan plans to focus on new lawmen or law women in future seasons, potentially including F.M. Miller, the first female deputy US Marshal in Oklahoma territory.

The success of 'Dark Winds' and 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' indicates a demand for diverse Western stories. Continuing 'Lawmen' as an anthology would offer fresh perspectives and expand the genre beyond epics and genre mixes





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Taylor Sheridan Western Genre Yellowstone Lawmen: Bass Reeves Anthology Series Diverse Representation Rotten Tomatoes Scores

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