Bipartisan members of Congress have raised alarms regarding serious vulnerabilities in America's interconnected banking, aviation, and communication systems following a string of mysterious outages that experts describe as not normal.

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"I will tell you from my dealing back in the intelligence world in the Pentagon, this is not normal," Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said.

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"Ask the questions. "Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. , is seen during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on"Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

, on March 25, 2025.

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"These systems are complex," Rep. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb. , said.

"I used to run a company that had technology. It's not unusual.

" The lawmakers' concerns come as the nation continues to experience tech outages, including at the National Security Agency, and grapples with whether the recent disruptions were isolated technical failures or signs of a broader cybersecurity threat.administration says the incidents were unrelated and were not caused by malicious actors. But speculation continues to increase, particularly after Trump fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Thursday over concerns that he lacked the proper credentials in cybersecurity for the job.

"The question has got to be asked, ‘Is there an offensive cyberattack going on that we're not going to hear about? ’" Self said.

"Because I don't believe any of the public statements that are made, because something is going on behind the scenes. "gets better at spotting holes in a system's security, those systems are coming under more strain as companies try to patch those holes.

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Regardless of what caused the disruptions, lawmakers warned that the incidents underscore a broader concern: America's reliance on interconnected technology has created potential vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure, from "The localized municipal-based infrastructure in America is a soft target," Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont. , told Fox News Digital.

"And that's been flagged for decades. We haven't addressed it fully. And I think over the past week, we've seen it's time we get serious about it.

""Everything's interconnected now, so we've got to be working on security all the time," Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. , said.

"Cybersecurity is a big deal, and it's not just in government, but in business as well, and that's what we're seeing. There's been a number of these incidents around the country now and, obviously, people are concerned about it and we should be.

""If they're interconnected or random, no one really knows because they're putting out a lot of misinformation," Fetterman said. "So we really need to strip out the politics and find out really what it is. "