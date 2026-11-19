Oregon and Washington advance a lone bidder for the $3.3B to $3.9B I-5 Bridge Replacement contract. Lawmakers warn limited competition could fuel overruns, while officials cite cost checks and an “off-ramp.”

Oregon and Washington advance a lone bidder for the $3.3B to $3.9B I-5 Bridge Replacement contract. Lawmakers warn limited competition could fuel overruns, while officials cite cost checks and an “off-ramp.

” Oregon and Washington transportation officials are moving forward with a single potential contractor for the multibillion-dollar Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement Project. During a joint legislative committee meeting on Monday, officials confirmed that Columbia River Constructors was the only team to submit qualifications for the bridge construction contract, with an estimated value between $3.3 billion and $3.9 billion. The joint venture consists of Kiewit Infrastructure Northwest, Atkinson Construction and Traylor Brothers Construction.

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John White, assistant secretary for Urban Mobility, Access and Mega Programs at the Washington State Department of Transportation , told lawmakers the team has been deemed qualified and invited to submit a formal proposal. That does not mean the contractor has been awarded the project. Its proposal is due Mar. 24, 2027, with a selection decision expected later that year.

In an interview with KATU on Wednesday, Oregon Senate Republican Leader Bruce Starr said having only one potential contractor raises concerns about the state's ability to control costs on a project of this size.

"Competition is what drives excellence. Competition is what creates tension in price and costs and that kind of thing," said Starr. White said receiving only one submission is not unprecedented for a project of this size. He pointed to the number of major construction projects underway nationwide and the limited pool of contractors capable of handling such large projects.

Starr acknowledged that relatively few companies have the resources to take on multibillion-dollar construction projects, but said that doesn't eliminate his concerns about how taxpayer money will be spent. He also pointed to Kiewit's involvement in the I-205 Abernethy Bridge improvements, citing the project's significant cost increases and what he understands to be an ongoing payment dispute between the company and ODOT.

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The Daily Journal of Commerce reported in July that Kiewit received four consecutive negative contractor performance evaluations from ODOT for its work on the Abernethy Bridge project. The evaluations reportedly identified concerns involving workmanship, safety and subcontractor payments. Kiewit disputed aspects of the evaluations, according to that reporting.

"We stand behind our 100 year-plus track record successfully delivering complex bridge and transportation projects across the U.S.," said the company in a statement. Transportation officials defended the project's contracting approach, which allows the states to work with the contractor on design, construction methods and cost estimates before negotiating a final construction price. Unlike a traditional bidding process, the contractor is not required to submit a final construction price at this stage.

White explained that the project plans to hire an independent construction cost estimator to evaluate the contractor's proposed costs as the design progresses. Those estimates would be compared at several stages of the project, including when the design is approximately 30% to 40% complete and again around 60% to 70%.

"No construction work goes forward, no final design and construction work goes forward without us independently verifying that it's a fair and reasonable cost through our independent construction cost estimator in the process I was describing earlier," said White. Officials also described an option to end negotiations, known as an "off-ramp," if the states cannot reach an agreement on pricing or other contract terms.

"Off-ramping is certainly not something we would take lightly. Our focus is on success. We're going to put all of our energy and expertise into success," said White. But Starr questioned how realistic that option would be once the states have invested significant time and resources into moving the project forward.

"The department does say we have the ability to walk away, but I just know once you get in the process of moving forward on a project like this, it is really hard to say, 'Oh, sorry, we're going to stop now because we have this dispute about a particular expenditure or a particular contract'," said Starr. When asked whether the states should pause the process to attract additional contractors, Starr stopped short of calling for a delay, acknowledging the limited number of companies capable of taking on a project this large.

Instead, he said lawmakers will need to closely monitor the contractor selection process and the independent cost estimator's work. Washington Rep. Jake Fey , who chairs the House Transportation Committee, said he believes progressive design-build can reduce financial risks because the states and contractor compare estimates and negotiate responsibility for potential costs before agreeing on a final construction price. Fey also said Kiewit's previous performance should be considered before the states' award the contract.

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However, he pointed to Atkinson Construction, another company in the joint venture, which he said completed a Washington highway project on time and on budget. Fey expressed confidence in WSDOT's experience managing large projects and said lawmakers will continue monitoring costs as the selection process moves forward. Oregon Rep.

Susan McLain , who co-chaired the meeting, expressed confidence in the progressive design-build process during the meeting, saying it allows the state to work directly with contractors to identify efficiencies and control costs. The discussion also drew criticism during public testimony from Joe Cortright, an economist with City Observatory, who questioned whether the states would have sufficient bargaining power with only one potential contractor.

Cortright pointed to Kiewit's involvement in previous ODOT projects and to its role in the Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement project in Baltimore. Maryland recently ended its contracting arrangement with Kiewit for the reconstruction of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, citing concerns over the project's proposed cost and construction timeline.

"After weeks of engagement, it became evident that the contractor's proposed price and timeline for moving forward was unreasonably high and therefore unacceptable," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a statement in April.

"I concluded that accepting this proposal was not in the best interest of the people of Maryland and the American people. " Oregon and Washington advance a lone bidder for the $3.3B to $3.9B I-5 Bridge Replacement contract. Lawmakers warn limited competition could fuel overruns, while officials cite cost checks and an “off-ramp. ” During Monday's meeting, transportation officials said the first funded phase of the project is estimated to cost approximately $5.68 billion.

That phase includes construction of the new bridges, highway connections, and removal of the existing structures. The broader project, including additional transit and highway improvements, would require further funding. Officials are targeting the start of bridge construction in 2028, with the new crossing potentially opening to traffic six to seven years later.

A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The state is forecasting a $4 billion budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year. The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court.

A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour. The GEO Group has sold the Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement for $453 million, while retaining a contract to provide support services.