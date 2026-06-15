Lawmakers on Peninsula seek federal aid in fixing Pacifica Pier damage

Lawmakers on the Peninsula said they will seek federal aid to repair the Pacifica Pier, as crews work to stabilize the landmark structure.

Lawmakers on the Peninsula said they will seek federal aid to repair the Pacifica Pier, as crews work to stabilize the landmark structure. Rep. Sam Liccardo, who represents the community in Congress, held a press conference Monday morning at the pier calling for aid.

At the briefing, Liccardo called on the Trump administration to reinstate a critical infrastructure program that he said was stripped away. According to local leaders, $50 million was intended for repairing the sea wall and part of the money could have helped the pier.

City Manager Sean Charpentier said,"Despite our best efforts, planning and financial, one of the things that we've come to realize is that we need significant resources from the state and federal government to be able to maintain and continue to provide these resources.

" On June 4, the city closed the pier after large, visible cracks were discovered. Following the initial closure, the cracks worsened, prompting the demolition of the Chit Chat Café at the base of the pier last week.

"We all knew that the pier had seen better days, but none of us expected it to end like this. Waking up one morning and being told that much of your livelihood is about to be erased is not an experience I would recommend," Davis said.

"We're devastated and a little bit lost. "that began on Friday. Officials said work may take place at night during low tide to allow safe access to the area. Georgia lawmakers to return for special session on redistricting, election systemBaltimore music venue 8x10 escapes closure with new management, ownership





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