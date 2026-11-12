Lawmakers file abortion, reproductive autonomy bills ahead of Texas legislative session

Texas lawmakers have filed several bills relating to abortion and reproductive autonomy ahead of the legislative session. Bills will require passage by both a Democratic Texas House and Republican-controlled Senate.

Texas lawmakers have filed several bills relating to abortion and reproductive autonomy since filing opened on Monday, Oct. 9. The filings come after Democrats swept all major offices in Texas in the midterms and saw substantial gains in several states nationwide.

If passed into law, the bills could significantly change abortion access and reproductive protections for Texans.

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"I think that the midterms really have changed some of the thinking around what is possible for legal protection for reproductive rights in Texas," said Rachel Rebouche, a professor of law at The University of Texas School of Law. However, bills will require passage by both chambers of the state legislature, which is divided between Democratic control of the House and a Republican majority in the Senate.

House Bill 126HB 126 seeks to repeal Texas' three abortion bans, including the 2022 trigger ban, the 2021 SB 8 Texas Heartbeat Act, and a state abortion law from 1925. It also aims to repeal forced pre-abortion sonogram requirements, as well as restrictions on abortion medications passed in 2021.

"Texas has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country," said Rebouche. "It bans all abortion from conception with the exception of an abortion that saves the life of the mother, so there's no exception for health; there's no exception for labor, incest, or fatal fetal anomaly. "HB 126 includes provisions beyond abortion. As an omnibus healthcare bill, the legislation also seeks to remove state restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

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"I think that this bill could pass the House, but will have difficulty passing the Senate," said Rebouche. "And in many ways, it is an initiative to message what are the priorities of its drafters. ""I think what that does is it puts on record the people who will vote against it... I also think it builds coalitions and momentum for a time when such a bill can pass," she said.

To pass into law, the bill would need to be passed by both chambers before signature by the governor. John Bucy, a lawmaker also representing the Austin area, has filed, which proposes amending the state constitution to include the right to "personal reproductive autonomy" for every Texan.

"This bill will attack three things: It'll guarantee in vitro fertilization. It will guarantee the right and access to contraception. It will guarantee body autonomy, including abortion," Bucy said. When asked why he chose to file a constitutional amendment proposal over a standard bill, Bucy said he and his colleagues are pursuing legislation from several angles.

"Sometimes there's more bipartisan support in constitutional amendments because then you allow the voters to decide," said Bucy. "Sometimes the other approach works better. So we're gonna be running both avenues.

" Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote in both legislative chambers, as well as voter approval. "There's much less durability for a statute as compared to a constitutional amendment, which is much harder to pass, has more staying power, cannot just be rewritten or repealed by a future legislature," said Rebouche, "So it has a permanency, and it forces courts to think about future abortion restrictions as constitutional matters.

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", which would prohibit the Texas Legislature from restricting an individual's access to abortion and related healthcare. With the Texas Legislature split between a Democratic House and Republican Senate, Rebouche said a total abortion repeal may or may not garner sufficient bipartisan support to pass into law.

However, there could be greater support for the addition of more narrow exceptions to Texas' current abortion laws.

"There may or may not be support for a total repeal of the abortion ban, but there may be more support for adding exceptions to Texas abortion law," she said. "Many other states have exceptions for rape and incest, sexual assault, and have exceptions for ending a pregnancy when there's no chance of survival after birth...

""I've never passed a bill without Republican support in my eight years," he said, "And that's something that we're going to need to continue to do with the House and Senate. And I feel poised to work with my good friends in the Senate and all of my Republican friends across the aisle.

"Mary Elizabeth Castle, Director of Government Relations with Texas Values, wrote in a statement to CBS Austin, Texas Values will continue to fight for the life of the unborn in the upcoming Session regardless of any attempts to reverse some of our state’s law to protect human life. Both the Texas Heartbeat Law and the Human Life Protection Act received bipartisan support in order to pass.

It is important that our state continue in the direction of supporting women and children and promote a culture of life.