Lawmakers Back Impeachment of Pete Hegseth Over War Conduct

US Rep. Sara Jacobs joins others in supporting impeachment articles against Secretary Pete Hegseth citing illegal actions and civilian casualties.

United States Representative Sara Jacobs has publicly declared her support for advancing articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The California Democrat stated that the current defense leadership is engaging in reckless and illegal conduct that endangers military personnel and civilians alike.

Jacobs Cites Reckless Military Actions

Jacobs, who represents a significant portion of San Diego, described the situation as a matter of accountability rather than simple policy disagreement. She emphasized that the actions taken under Hegseth's command have resulted in unnecessary loss of life and violated legal standards.

Also read John Oliver Unleashes On Pete Hegseth On 'Last Week Tonight'

The lawmaker highlighted specific incidents involving boat strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific regions. She noted that these operations have led to over two hundred murders without sufficient justification or proper oversight.

Constitutional Concerns Raised by Lawmakers

Other members of Congress have echoed these concerns regarding the separation of powers. Representative Pramila Jayapal explained that the Constitution grants Congress the sole authority to declare war. She argued that the executive branch has bypassed this requirement through unilateral military actions.

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Jayapal stated that Hegseth has presided over what she considers an unconstitutional war effort. She pointed out that neither the president nor the secretary of defense has appeared before Congress to justify these decisions.

Civilian Harm and Disbanded Oversight

Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda, a retired US Army major, labeled the recent military operations as potential war crimes. He criticized the decision to disband the office responsible for monitoring civilian harm during combat operations.

Ojeda expressed deep concern over the bombing of a school in Minab, Iran, which resulted in significant civilian casualties. He argued that such actions cannot be dismissed as minor incidents or water under the bridge.

Upcoming Congressional Procedural Vote

The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a procedural vote on the impeachment articles on Tuesday. This vote will determine whether the articles advance to a full debate and final consideration.

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If a majority of representatives vote to advance the articles, a full debate and final vote on impeaching Hegseth will likely occur on Wednesday. The outcome of these votes will define the legislative response to the defense secretary's tenure.