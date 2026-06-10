Lawmaker Misrepresents Facts in Frisco High School Stabbing Case

A lame duck lawmaker faced backlash after inaccurately describing the weapon and circumstances of the fatal stabbing of Jordan Metcalf by Karmelo Anthony at a Texas high school, while also making controversial statements about race and victimhood.

The case involving Karmelo Anthony and the tragic death of 17-year-old Jordan Metcalf at Memorial High School in Frisco has sparked controversy due to comments made by a lawmaker.

During a public discussion, a legislator, described as a lame duck, made several inaccurate statements about the weapon used in the incident. She questioned the size of the knife, holding her thumb and forefinger about an inch apart, despite forensic evidence confirming it was a five-inch pocketknife. The knife inflicted a two-inch stab wound directly into Metcalf's heart, causing fatal bleeding.

One of her guests even claimed the weapon was a "multi-tool" Swiss Army knife, suggesting its size alone made it non-lethal. The lawmaker also controversially asserted that black women, especially those with black male children, experience greater fear and agony than Metcalf's family, a claim that disregards the profound loss suffered by the victim's loved ones. According to witnesses, the confrontation began when Metcalf asked Anthony to leave the track team's tent multiple times.

Anthony became aggressive, dared Metcalf to touch him, and warned he would have to be moved while reaching into his bag. After Metcalf shoved him, Anthony produced the knife and stabbed him. Anthony's attorney maintains the act was self-defense, but witness accounts indicate a deliberate escalation. The lawmaker's remarks have been criticized for misrepresenting the facts and politicizing the tragedy. She did not respond to requests for comment





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Karmelo Anthony Jordan Metcalf Memorial High School Frisco Stabbing Self-Defense Claim Weapon Misinformation Racial Commentary Lawmaker Controversy

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