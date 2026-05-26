Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Michele Fazekas Teases Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's Relationship

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Michele Fazekas has discussed the future of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's relationship and the challenges of bringing back Christopher Meloni due to his packed schedule.

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Michele Fazekas has discussed the future of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler 's relationship, acknowledging the fans' passion for the duo despite the challenges of bringing back Christopher Meloni due to his packed schedule.

Fazekas has tried to include Meloni in recent storylines, but his commitments elsewhere make coordination difficult for the production team. The delayed sixth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime has also affected Meloni's availability, as he stars in an upcoming Hulu series outside the Law & Order universe. Fazekas deeply values the connection between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler and wants to serve their relationship, but it remains a challenge to bring them back together.

Fazekas repeatedly prioritized Meloni's availability, asking team members if he is working, only to receive a consistent answer of yes. Despite these challenges, Fazekas remains committed to honoring the relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler and their passionate fanbase





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