Law Order SVU Season 28 Casts Stephanie March as Alex Cabot

Stephanie March returns as Alex Cabot in Law Order Special Victims Unit season 28, premiering October 8th 2026 on NBC with new episodes weekly.

Law Order Special Victims Unit officially begins its landmark twenty-eighth season on NBC starting Tuesday October eighth two thousand twenty-six. The long-running crime drama confirms that Stephanie March will return to the screen as Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot for a guest appearance in the ninth episode of the current season. This casting announcement arrives alongside ongoing fan speculation regarding potential romantic developments between Cabot and Captain Olivia Benson portrayed by Mariska Hargitay.

Cabot Returns For Episode Nine Of Season 28

Alex Cabot first appeared in the second season episode titled Wrong is Right serving as the primary legal partner for the Special Victims Unit detectives. Her character remained a central figure through her dramatic exit in the fifth season episode Loss where she entered witness protection to ensure her safety. Although she has made brief appearances over the years audiences have not seen her since the nineteenth season when her relationship with Benson reached a complicated turning point.

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The upcoming return in season twenty-eight episode nine Sunk Cost Fallacy addresses the unresolved tension from their last interaction. In that previous storyline Cabot worked outside established legal protocols to protect survivors which created significant friction with Benson and the broader justice system. Her return offers the writers an opportunity to explore how these ideological differences have evolved over the nearly decade-long gap between her last major arc and this new chapter.

Benson And Cabot Relationship Dynamics Explored

Fans have long theorized about a deeper emotional connection between Olivia Benson and Alex Cabot due to their shared professional dedication and protective instincts. Unlike the dynamic between Benson and former detective Elliot Stabler played by Christopher Meloni who recently returned for the six hundredth episode the bond between Benson and Cabot is rooted in complex legal and personal histories. Both women prioritize survivor safety above all else creating a foundation for intense loyalty and understanding that transcends standard colleague relationships.

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The series has previously hinted at Benson's LGBTQ+ identity without making it explicit canon. The chemistry between Hargitay and March during their earlier seasons together was widely noted by critics and viewers alike. Their interactions often carried a weight of unspoken history and mutual respect that set them apart from other pairings on the show. This new episode provides a platform to examine whether their past conflicts can be resolved into a more unified front or if old wounds remain open.

Season 28 Broadcast Schedule And Network Details

New episodes of Law Order Special Victims Unit air every Thursday at nine o'clock PM Eastern Time and six o'clock PM Pacific Time exclusively on NBC. The network continues to leverage the franchise's extensive history by reintroducing beloved characters from the Dick Wolf extended universe. This strategy aims to engage both long-time loyalists who remember the early seasons and newer viewers joining the cast.

The inclusion of March alongside other returning figures like Christopher Meloni demonstrates a commitment to honoring the show's legacy while moving forward with fresh narratives. Viewers are encouraged to watch the latest installments to see how the investigation unfolds and how the reunion between Cabot and Benson impacts the case at hand. The series maintains its position as one of the most enduring procedural dramas in television history through consistent quality storytelling and strong character development.