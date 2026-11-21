Law Order: Special Victims Unit announces Alexandra Cabot's return for Season 28, offering a hopeful reunion for Olivia Benson following the controversial Christopher Meloni episode.

Law Order: Special Victims Unit has confirmed that Alexandra Cabot will return for an upcoming Season 28 episode, marking a significant character reunion for the long-running procedural drama. The announcement of Stephanie March reprising her role comes after the show navigated a highly criticized milestone with the 600th episode featuring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. This new casting development offers a fresh narrative direction as the series continues its twenty-eighth season.

Alexandra Cabot Returns to SVU

Stephanie March will return as Alexandra Cabot, the first full-time assistant district attorney for Manhattan's Special Victims Unit, in a forthcoming installment of Season 28. This confirmation provides a concrete opportunity for Mariska Hargitay to share screen time with another veteran cast member from the series' golden era. The specific episode in which Cabot appears has not been officially scheduled, but NBC is expected to heavily promote this return when the show arrives in the new year.

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There is currently no indication that Cabot will appear in SVU's upcoming fall finale, suggesting her storyline will unfold later in the season. The return of the character who once partnered closely with Olivia Benson creates a renewed sense of anticipation for fans who have waited nearly a decade for their dynamic to reemerge on screen. This development stands in stark contrast to the uncertainty surrounding other cast members and past character arcs.

The Unfulfilled Stabler Reunion

The previous 600th episode brought Christopher Meloni back to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler, generating substantial hype due to the long-awaited reunion between Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. Unfortunately, this highly anticipated event was widely viewed as unsatisfying by audiences and critics alike. The episode rewrote elements of their established past, presenting Stabler's behavior as more problematic from the start than Season 1 ever depicted, which served to motivate Benson to reevaluate herself.

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The narrative framing of their reunion felt more like a goodbye to Stabler and Meloni rather than a fitting acknowledgment of a historic 600-episode run. The episode opened by revealing that the two old partners had not spoken in a year and a half, with Stabler even denying that they were friends. This approach was seen as detracting from the celebration of the franchise's longevity, especially since Stabler had not been a series regular on SVU since 2011.

Why the Cabot Reunion Matters

While Cabot was not Benson's longest-running assistant district attorney during her twenty-eight years and counting in the Special Victims Unit, the two formed a strong bond that many consider Cabot one of Benson's top love interests. Although they never canonically coupled up, their relationship was much healthier and less fraught than the messy dynamic between Benson and Stabler, which has been complicated since Season 1 in 1999.

A reunion with an old, less controversial friend could provide the perfect opportunity for Benson to realize that she should focus on her personal life instead of dedicating herself wholly to her job. The stakes are significantly lower for this reunion compared to the pressure surrounding Christopher Meloni's arrival, making viewers less likely to be unsatisfied with how the story unfolds. This return offers a chance to resolve lingering questions left by Cabot's departure nine seasons ago.

Context of Other Character Departures

Several other reunions from Benson's earliest days with Special Victims are unfortunately impossible due to real-life circumstances and previous narrative decisions. SVU handled the real-life passing of Richard Belzer by giving Detective Munch a moving tribute. The show also killed off Dann Florek's character Don Cragen in Season 27, a decision that left Florek displeased with how the event was handled.

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After the 600th episode, it appears that Stabler will not be returning for a long time, if at all, closing the door on that particular narrative thread. In contrast, the franchise has not spent years building up expectations for the relationship between Cabot and Benson in the same way it did with Stabler. The first story featuring Stephanie March since Season 19 could be exactly what Season 28 needs to shake off the negative reception of the previous milestone episode.

Plenty of time has passed since Stephanie March last appeared as a guest star, allowing for a significant catch-up period for both the characters and the audience. While fans can revisit her years as part of the cast on Peacock, the return to the main series offers new narrative possibilities. This strategic casting choice aims to restore viewer confidence and provide a meaningful character development moment for Mariska Hargitay's iconic role.