Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Episode 600 Brings Back Elliot Stabler

Christopher Meloni returns as Elliot Stabler in the 600th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, airing Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Christopher Meloni returns as Elliot Stabler in the 600th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, airing Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The Season 28 episode, titled ' Obedience', reunites Meloni with Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson.

The last time Benson and Stabler appeared together on the series was the Season 27 premiere in September 2025. At that point, the two were saying goodbye to Captain Donald Cragen, and Stabler left the wake with a casual 'Love you' that gave fans plenty to discuss.

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Olivia Benson Confronts a Conviction From Early Career

In the new episode, Olivia Benson is now the captain, and she is the one who must tell her former partner, Elliot Stabler, that the squad needs to take another look at a conviction from the beginning of their careers. The conversation is far harder than their last goodbye.

Benson and Stabler spent the first 12 seasons of Special Victims Unit working together. Back then, both of them answered to Captain Donald Cragen, so the power dynamic between them has changed considerably.

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In the NBC promotional clip, Benson has already moved past wondering whether the squad made a mistake. 'This is one of our first cases, and we got it wrong,' she tells Stabler.

Meloni and Hargitay Reunite in Obedience

Christopher Meloni reunites with Mariska Hargitay in 'Obedience', the 600th episode of the series, in which the squad follows new leads in one of Benson's earliest cases.

The storyline follows the squad as it pursues those new leads. Because the case dates back to the start of Benson's career, the episode returns the characters to the investigation that shaped their early work together.

The episode is also Meloni's first appearance on Special Victims Unit since Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons. That gap separates his return to the franchise from his most recent series.

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When Viewers Can Watch the 600th Episode

Viewers can watch the 600th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12. The broadcast marks a milestone for the long-running procedural.

The reunion revisits the working relationship that defined the first 12 seasons of the show. Fans will see how Benson's new role as captain affects a case from the beginning of their careers, with Stabler back in the picture.