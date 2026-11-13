Law Firm Warns Labour Conversion Ban Threatens Teachers With Jail

Irwin Mitchell analysis suggests Labour's draft conversion therapy bill could criminalize teachers and schools for following safeguarding guidance, risking five-year prison sentences.

Leading legal experts have issued a stark warning that teachers and schoolchildren could face criminal prosecution for refusing to use a pupil's preferred pronouns under the Labour government's proposed conversion therapy ban. The law firm Irwin Mitchell stated that the draft legislation creates significant legal ambiguities for educational institutions, potentially exposing staff to severe penalties for adhering to statutory safeguarding guidelines.

Legal Risks Of Pronoun And Facility Policies

The analysis highlights that schools following guidance requiring children to use toilets matching their biological sex might be accused of abusive conversion practices by suppressing gender identity. Law firm Irwin Mitchell warned that the bill is broadly drawn, creating difficult questions for schools about where legitimate safeguarding ends and potential criminal conduct begins. Under the proposed legislation, which outlaws abusive attempts to change the sexuality or gender identity of gay and transgender people, perpetrators could face up to five years in jail and unlimited fines.

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Critics argue that this legal framework could criminalize parents attempting to dissuade children from identifying as the opposite sex. Furthermore, headteachers and school governors could theoretically be threatened with jail time for following established safety protocols. The firm noted that it is not entirely clear whether refusing to use a child's preferred pronouns constitutes an abusive conversion practice, nor is it clear if compelling other children to do so is required to avoid accusations of encouraging such practices.

Personal Liability For School Leaders And Staff

The legal complexities extend to the enforcement of rules regarding toilets, changing rooms, and boarding accommodations based on biological sex. Lawyers suggest that a child could argue that enforcing such rules amounts to causing them not to have or believe they have a specific gender identity. This could render schools and colleges liable for the actions of their staff, potentially leading to corporate liability and personal consequences for directors who fail to take reasonable steps to prevent offences.

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The firm emphasized that the age of criminal responsibility is 10, meaning even young children could be involved in legal disputes regarding these matters. This low threshold raises the stakes for educational institutions that must balance inclusivity policies with traditional safeguarding duties. The ambiguity leaves school administrators in a precarious position where any decision could result in legal repercussions.

Political Backlash And Government Rebuttal

Maya Forstater, chief executive of the sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, warned that the Conversion Practices Bill is on a collision course with school safeguarding responsibilities. She argued that the bill will cause devastating problems for schools trying to perform their central duty of keeping children safe, potentially putting teachers and governors at risk of imprisonment for following statutory guidance.

The Conservative party described the legal analysis as deeply troubling, calling for immediate clarity for teachers, parents, and children. A Tory spokesman stated that independent legal analysis shows the draft bill may compel the use of pronouns and raises serious questions about the legality of providing single-sex facilities in schools. They argued that the current draft fails to protect traditional safeguarding measures.

In response, a Government spokesman rejected the analysis, stating that the government does not agree with the interpretation of the draft bill. The spokesperson clarified that following statutory safeguarding guidance is clearly not an abusive conversion practice and is therefore not within the scope of this draft legislation. The government maintains that the bill targets only abusive practices intended to change sexuality or gender identity, distinct from standard educational and safety protocols.

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Implications For Educational Institutions Moving Forward

The potential criminalization of standard safeguarding practices has sparked a intense debate regarding the scope and impact of the new legislation. With the bill currently at the draft stage, the legal community and educational sectors are urging for precise definitions to prevent unintended criminal liabilities. The coming weeks are critical as stakeholders demand clarification on how the law will interact with existing school policies on gender and identity.

If the ambiguities identified by Irwin Mitchell remain unresolved, schools may face a complex legal landscape where safeguarding duties conflict with new statutory prohibitions. The threat of five-year sentences and unlimited fines adds a layer of urgency to the political discourse surrounding the bill. Educational leaders are closely monitoring legislative developments to ensure they can continue to provide safe environments without fear of prosecution.