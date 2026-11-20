Law enforcement agencies competed for the best non-alcoholic holiday mocktail Thursday to promote safe driving this holiday season.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Law enforcement agencies competed for the best non-alcoholic holiday mocktail Thursday to promote safe driving this holiday season. The agencies participated in University Hospitals’ Rainbow Babies & Children’s 27th Annual Mocktail Fundraiser and Safe Kids Benefit, which raised $20,000 for injury prevention programs for UH.

Nine competitors participated at the I-X Center and received grades based on booth presentation, mocktail name and taste. 19 News’ Vic Gideon and Caitlin McCarthy served as judges for all of the creative mocktails. University Hospitals said in a release: “There’s one essential ingredient that should be part of every holiday celebration: a plan for a safe and sober ride home. ” According to University Hospitals, every day 34 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes.

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“Drunk driving is never acceptable,” said Jennifer Walker, manager of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Injury Prevention Center. “It is essential to plan for a sober ride home before you even leave for the party. There are plenty of resources available to help you get home safely. There are simply no excuses for drunk driving.

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” University Hospitals offers the following steps to take this holiday season: Plan ahead Designate a sober driver Use rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft Call a cab if you don’t have a sober ride Stay overnight at a friend’s home or hotel if everyone in your group plans to drink Call a friend or family member for a safe ride home