Law and Order and SVU take a break tonight, November 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving football. New episodes return December 3, followed by a hiatus until January 7, 2027.

Television networks across the United States are observing the Thanksgiving holiday with special programming, resulting in a two-week hiatus for two of NBC s longest-running procedural dramas. The broadcast schedule for Law and Order and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has been temporarily suspended for tonight, November 26, 2026, marking the second consecutive week without new episodes from the franchise.

Thanksgiving Programming Replaces Crime Dramas

The decision to cancel tonight's broadcasts was made to accommodate a prime-time NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The football game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST, effectively blocking the standard 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. time slots that usually belong to the Law and Order block. This scheduling shift is a standard practice for major broadcast networks during the fourth week of November, as viewership typically favors live sports and holiday specials over scripted entertainment.

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NBC has also arranged supplementary programming to fill the late-night hour following the sports coverage. A special episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air at 11:35 p.m. EST. Host Jimmy Fallon will be joined by co-host Justin Timberlake for this specific broadcast, which is produced to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Timberlake's album FutureSex/LoveSounds. This combination of sports and variety television replaces the usual crime drama lineup for the evening.

Cast Changes and Historical Milestones in Season Twenty-Six and Twenty-Eight

The recent suspension of production and airing comes during a significant transitional period for both series. Law and Order is currently in its twenty-sixth season, while Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has reached its twenty-eighth season. The franchise, created by Dick Wolf and launched on NBC in 1990, continues to attract dedicated audiences despite the changing landscape of television consumption. The twenty-eighth season of SVU also marked a major historical milestone by airing its six hundredth episode, a feat achieved only by a handful of television programs in history.

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Cast adjustments have also defined the current run of these shows. Law and Order saw the departure of Reid Scott, who played Senior Detective Vincent Riley, and the introduction of James Badge Dale as the new Senior Detective Rob Calvino. Meanwhile, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit featured a notable guest appearance by Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. His character briefly returned to interact with Olivia Benson as they revisited an unresolved case, providing a bridge between the current timeline and the show's extensive history.

Fall Finales and Upcoming Plotlines

The current hiatus follows the airing of the fall finales for both series on December 3, 2026. These episodes were designed to serve as high-stakes cliffhangers to retain viewer engagement during the break. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit concluded its fall run with an episode titled Untouchable. The plot involved the SVU squad investigating a nightclub assault that revealed a corrupt police officer. This suspect was being protected by higher-ups, creating a significant internal conflict for Olivia Benson and her team as they sought justice against institutional resistance.

Law and Order Season Twenty-Six ended its fall segment with an episode titled Class Wars. The narrative centered on the murder of a billionaire, a case complicated by the fact that the general public was celebrating the victim's death due to his wealth. District Attorney Nicolas Baxter noted the unusual public reaction, while the detectives had to investigate potential revenge attacks from disgruntled groups. The investigation became even more perilous when a detective discovered a bomb, adding an immediate physical threat to the legal and social complexities of the case.

Return Schedule and Streaming Availability

The next scheduled episodes for both series will air on December 3, 2026, returning to their standard time slots. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will air at 9 p.m. EST, followed immediately by Law and Order at 10 p.m. EST. These broadcast slots remain consistent with the order seen this year, where SVU leads into the main Law and Order series. This December 3 broadcast represents the final airing of the fall portion of their respective television seasons.

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Following the December 3 broadcasts, both shows will enter an extended hiatus that will last for approximately one month. New episodes are not scheduled to return until January 7, 2027. This break aligns with the traditional television winter schedule, allowing the networks to prepare for the second half of the production cycle. Until the series return in January 2027, fans can stream previous seasons and episodes of Law and Order and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on the Peacock streaming platform. This viewing option provides an alternative for audiences who wish to revisit recent cases or explore the extensive archives of the Dick Wolf-produced franchise.