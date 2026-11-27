Laverne Cox shares insights into filming The Housemaid's Secret alongside Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney. Learn about the cast dynamics and release details.

Laverne Cox recently discussed her experience filming The Housemaid's Secret, highlighting the collaborative spirit on set with co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney. Speaking to Deadline in a segment titled Take Ten, the actress expressed her admiration for her fellow performers, noting that she has just one day left in production. She emphasized the positive working environment created by the distinct personalities present on set.

Cox Reflects on Casting Dynamics

The star explained that the varied personalities among the lead cast contribute to the success of the production. Cox stated that she loves working with Dunst and Sweeney precisely because their differences create a balanced and enjoyable atmosphere. She described both actresses as incredibly kind and generous, traits that have made the filming process pleasant for everyone involved.

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Cox further elaborated on her professional respect for Kirsten Dunst, whom she views as a career model despite their relatively close ages. She noted that Dunst is genuine and kind, qualities that Cox finds inspiring. Similarly, Cox highlighted Sydney Sweeney's constant reinforcement and welcoming nature, which helped her feel comfortable throughout the shooting schedule. These comments underscore the supportive relationships formed during the production of this highly anticipated film.

Film Adaptation Details and Plot

The Housemaid's Secret serves as the sequel to the previous adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2023 bestselling novel. The narrative centers on Millie, who accepts a housekeeping position for a woman she is forbidden to see. As the story progresses, Millie discovers dark secrets concealed behind a locked door, driving the suspense of the plot.

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Laverne Cox leads the cast as Millie Calloway while also serving as an executive producer on the project. She is joined by a strong ensemble including Kirsten Dunst as Wendy Garrick, Paul Anthony Kelly as Wendy's wealthy and abusive husband Douglas Garrick, Michele Morrone as Enzo, and Stephen Kalyn as Brock. This star-studded lineup aims to bring depth to the psychological thriller adapted from the popular book series.

Production Locations and Release Schedule

Principal photography for The Housemaid's Secret commenced in late 2026, with filming locations selected to enhance the movie's atmosphere. Scenes were shot in New Jersey, specifically in Hoboken and at William Paterson University. Additional footage was captured in New York City's West Village, providing a distinct urban backdrop for the narrative.

The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 17, 2027. This date positions the sequel for a significant window in the upcoming year, allowing audiences ample time to anticipate the resolution of the secrets introduced in the storyline. The combination of a prestigious cast, strategic filming locations, and a solid release timeline suggests strong industry confidence in the project's success.

Industry Context and Future Outlook

The upcoming release follows the trajectory of other major entertainment projects currently generating buzz in the industry. While The Housemaid's Secret focuses on its specific literary origins and cast dynamics, it operates within a broader landscape of high-profile film adaptations and sequel releases. Fans of the original novel and the first film adaptation are likely to be eager to see how Cox and her co-stars interpret the new chapters of the story.

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As production wraps, the focus shifts to post-production efforts leading up to the December 2027 debut. The positive reports from set regarding the cast's chemistry and the director's vision suggest a polished final product. The theatrical release will mark a significant milestone for the franchise, continuing its expansion from bestseller to big screen.