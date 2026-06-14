Laverne Cox on How Being Trans Protected Her in Hollywood, Cutting Toxic People, and Leaving E! Red Carpet

Laverne Cox opens up about the ways her trans identity shielded her from exploitation, her journey to set boundaries with toxic people including family, and her gratitude as she steps away from hosting E!'s red carpet coverage.

Laverne Cox , the Emmy-nominated actress and activist, has often spoken about the unique challenges and blessings of being a trans woman in Hollywood . In a recent interview, the 54-year-old revealed that her trans identity has served as a protective shield against some of the industry's darker aspects.

'Being trans has really helped me with the Hollywood thing and not getting too full of myself,' Cox said. 'It really checks you. Because even I just think about all the women colleagues of mine, in my age range, like all the famous athletes, rappers, actors who kind of hit on me but would never date me publicly because I'm trans.

' She added that her transness has protected her from negative experiences that many other women face, including exploitation and toxic relationships. This perspective, she says, has been vital in her journey of self-preservation and growth. Cox also opened up about her complex relationship with her mother, Gloria Cox, and the importance of setting boundaries.

'My mom and I are really cool right now, but my mom was emotionally abusive when we were growing up because she was emotionally abused as a kid,' Laverne shared during an appearance on the 'Modern Love' podcast. She emphasized that loving herself means taking care of her physical and emotional health, but also curating the people in her life.

'Who am I surrounding myself with? Do I have people in my life who suck me dry, who make me feel bad about myself, who trigger my patterns? If these people aren't serving me, I need to let go of them.

' This process has involved cutting loose potentially toxic individuals, including men, and learning to establish healthy boundaries. Reflecting on a past romantic relationship, Cox revealed that she had to end things due to irreconcilable political differences.

'I was in sheer bliss with this man, and things would come up, and we would agree to disagree about some political things. Problematic but not offensive. He had been propagandized by the algorithms and information he consumed. So I tried to give him grace,' she explained.

However, she recognized that while there was a soul connection, the material reality of politics made the relationship unsustainable.

'I do believe there is a spiritual realm connection beyond politics, but those things inform who we are. I wasn't able to build a life with him because of his politics, but that doesn't negate the soul connection.

' She added that factors like being a Black trans woman are only relevant due to discrimination, and expressed a wish for a colorblind, genderless world free of oppression. In other news, Laverne Cox announced she is stepping away from her role as host of E!

's red carpet coverage ahead of the 2025 Golden Globes. 'With an incredible amount of gratitude, I've decided not to return as host of #LiveFromE's red carpet coverage,' Cox wrote on Instagram. 'I'm so incredibly proud of the work we did over my three-year tenure. ' This decision marks another step in her career as she continues to prioritize her wellbeing and focus on projects that align with her values.

Cox's journey underscores the importance of self-care, boundary-setting, and authenticity, whether in Hollywood or in personal relationships





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