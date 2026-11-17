Hundreds of LAUSD students walked out Monday to protest ICE raids and the use of SAT and ACT scores for UC admissions.

Hundreds of LAUSD students walked out Monday to protest ICE raids and the use of SAT and ACT scores for UC admissions. Hundreds of LAUSD students walked out Monday to protest ICE raids and the use of SAT and ACT scores for UC admissions.

Students near downtown marched to City Hall for a rally and marched around downtown most of the day. LAPD reported most of the marchers remained peaceful, except for a couple of fights with angry motorists stuck in the traffic jam and some vandalism to a bus.

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While the students seemed to be running the marches themselves, members of the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action Integration and Immigration Rights and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, were present and seemed to be directing students from Bravo High School. Some parents joined their kids, telling FOX 11 they wanted to be supportive. LAUSD has yet to provide FOX 11 with details of how many schools were affected or a number of students who walked out.

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This report is based on FOX 11’s reporting from the student marches, interviews with parents and information from the Los Angeles Police Department.