Los Angeles Unified spent about $6.35 million on phone-storage products in 2024-25, but a spring 2026 survey shows high schoolers split on whether the ban improved focus, with many students bypassing Yondr pouches.

Los Angeles Unified School District spent about $6.35 million on products to implement its cellphone ban during the 2024-25 school year, according to records first obtained by LAist.

Of that, $5.42 million went to Yondr, which makes magnetically locked phone pouches, and nearly $930,000 went to Amazon for other phone-locking devices. The district had allocated $7 million for the policy, which the board extended from class time to the full school day, including lunch and passing periods. The new rules took effect in February 2025, with board members citing concerns about mental health, bullying and classroom distractions.

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Survey Results Show Student Focus Improvements

The spring 2026 School Experience Survey, which polled 93,000 students, provides the first public quantitative look at the policy. Among high schoolers, 27.3% said the ban did not improve their focus in class, while 28.5% reported only slight improvement. Just 15.6% said they focused better all the time. Fewer than half of high school students said they focused better all or most of the time without their phone, compared with nearly 58% of middle school students.

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Middle school staff estimated that two-thirds of students mostly abided by the restrictions, but among high school staff that number dropped to just over half. About 15.8% of high school staff said students did not follow the ban at all. Staff were also split on whether the ban curbed bad behavior, one of the main reasons the board approved it. Nearly half of staff, 47.3%, said the policy reduced behavior problems only somewhat or not at all.

The district said nearly 60% of staff reported student compliance, and nearly 75% said teachers support the policy. Students have found ways to beat the pouches, including slipping dummy phones inside the locks or breaking them, LAist reported. Miles, a junior at the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, said he does not use his school's pouches and called the policy still pretty useless. It does not change anything other than how we hide our phones, he said.

Myson Thomas, 17, a senior at King/Drew Magnet High School, said he also does not use the pouches but does not use his phone in class. I am at school to learn, so I am gonna turn my phone off, Thomas said. I already take rigorous courses, so it is no point of me using my phone at school.

Teachers Report Enhanced Classroom Attention

Elizabeth Ruff, an English teacher at Garfield High School, said she has seen a big difference in students' ability and willingness to focus. Obviously there are always some kids who are distracted, even if it is not their phone, Ruff said. But that has decreased a lot really, really markedly. She also described enforcement as feeling like playing Whac-A-Mole while trying to teach.

Board Member Nick Melvoin, who co-sponsored the policy, said he was really encouraged that most middle and high school respondents reported interacting more with each other without their phones. This is not just about trying to be punitive adults, Melvoin said. This is about having a much more engaging day, a more fulfilling day when you are not just scrolling or texting. A district spokesperson said LAUSD recognized that changing long-standing habits would take time.

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We recognize there is still work to do and will continue listening to students, families and staff as we refine our approach to support focused learning and meaningful in-person connections, the spokesperson said. The district also said the survey captures perceptions and does not by itself establish a causal relationship.

Study Data Reveals Discipline And Academic Trends

Matthew Gentzkow, a professor of economics at Stanford and a study co-author, said even though data is imperfect because it does not distinguish student phone use from adults on campus, usage falls really quite dramatically after pouches are introduced. Yondr provided data for the study but did not influence findings, he said. The study examined disciplinary actions, test scores, attendance and surveys.

It found disciplinary incidents increase in the first year a phone policy goes into effect but decline in subsequent years, while student well-being takes a couple of years to improve. Gentzkow said academic benefits measured by test scores may be somewhat disappointing or smaller than expected, while well-being benefits may reflect important changes outside the classroom. Morgan Polikoff, a professor of education at USC, said students are crafty and can defeat many policies.

I think the district can probably do more for enforcement if they want to, but ultimately there is only so much that can be done, Polikoff said. Mario Narciso, a social studies teacher at East Valley High School, said his school has used both pouches and lockers. Even though enforcement varies, he said he does not see phones as a huge problem anymore.

The district is promoting the ban through a Heads Up, Phones Down campaign with student-made content and phone-free lunch activities.