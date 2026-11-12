LAUSD should cut failing DEI programs — not charter school funding

The LA Unified School District is in serious financial trouble, with a $3.6 billion deficit. So where does it start cutting spending?

That’s why charter schools are so popular in minority communities. Parents are desperate to get their kids out of LAUSD’s failing public schools and into a charter school.

That’s why charter schools are so popular in minority communities. Parents are desperate to get their kids out of LAUSD’s failing public schools and into a charter school.by the cuts were using the money for “essential” staff and programs. The district tried to justify the cuts by pointing out that not every charter school received the funds. It’s worth noting what LAUSD didn’t cut.

Also read LAUSD Families Protest $10M Charter School Funding Cut Affecting 42 Schools

, LAUSD decided to protect $100 million for something called the Black Student Achievement Plan . The board preserved the funding for BSAP even though the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating the program for racial discrimination. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho is at the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. No one is against “black student achievement.

” In fact the best way for black students to achieve excellence is often through charter schools — not through race-based programs. If LAUSD were truly interested in “black student achievement,” it would cut BSAP and spend the $100 million on charter schools. The LAUSD board says it is being forced to make budget cuts because of declining student enrollment. If charter schools lose staff and programs, more parents will pull their kids out of LAUSD.

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The few families who can afford private or religious schools will send them there. The rest will move away, as so many families already have. Cut the parts of the system that are failing — not the few parts that are working. People march in support of United Teachers Los Angeles during a Labor Day parade in Wilmington, Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

Parents rally to protest a $10 million grant cut to LAUSD-affiliated charter schools. That’s why charter schools are so popular in minority communities. Parents are desperate to get their kids out of LAUSD’s failing public schools and into a charter school. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho is at the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.