LAUSD Plans $10 Million Cut to Charter School Funding, Parents Rally

LAUSD's decision to slash its Charter School Block Grant by $10 million threatens 42 schools and nearly 25,000 students, sparking protests from parents and students in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, parents, students and staff from Los Angeles Unified‑affiliated charter schools gathered outside LAUSD headquarters to protest the district's plan to eliminate a $10 million annual Charter School Block Grant. The motion, approved by the board in June, would reduce funding at 42 schools that serve nearly 25,000 students.

How the Grant Cut Will Affect Charter Schools

The Charter School Block Grant supports school‑site operations, including personnel, supplies, and special services. Its removal would mean that 42 schools would lose a combined budget cut of $10 million, a reduction that could translate to dozens of staff layoffs, fewer student-teacher interactions and lost enrichment programs.

Also read Parents to hold rallies to protest $10 million grant cut to LAUSD-affiliated charter schools

At Riverside Drive Charter School in Sherman Oaks, parents estimate a $475,000 reduction next year, representing 88% of the school‑site budget. This includes $206,000 from the Block Grant, $186,000 from Targeted Student Population funding and $83,000 from the Student Equity Needs Index. The cuts could threaten at least 12 staff positions, such as eight campus supervision aides, three instructional aides and a school coordinator, as well as the time of school psychologists and other support services.

Stakeholders Voice Concerns Over Safety and Education Quality

Parents and students voiced that the loss of supervision and instructional aides would increase safety risks. Maile Ramones, a mother of two children in special education at Riverside Drive, warned that without aides the school could not adequately monitor students with disabilities, potentially leading to accidents or incidents where children wander past supervised areas.

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Heather Olt, a parent at Community Magnet Charter School, cited potential losses of about $200,000 that would threaten the continuation of instructional aides and other essential support staff. Both parents highlighted that the grant's elimination would put programs and services that help students succeed at risk.

Next Steps for the District and Charter Communities

The LAUSD Board is scheduled to review the funding proposal and the related budget adjustments in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, charter school parents and students have organized morning rallies on campus grounds, gathered in downtown Los Angeles, and directly addressed board members with petitions and handmade signs such as "Save our schools" and "Safety is not a line item."

If the grant cuts proceed, charter schools will need to negotiate alternative funding sources and potentially restructure staffing to maintain service levels for 25,000 students. The outcome will shape the educational landscape across the Los Angeles metro area and influence how charter institutions compete for resources in a district facing declining enrollment and rising operating costs.