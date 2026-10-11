LAUSD Families Protest $10M Charter School Funding Cut Affecting 42 Schools

Parents, students, and teachers from 42 LAUSD-affiliated charter schools protested a plan to eliminate $10 million in annual supplemental funding, warning of staff cuts and safety risks. The district says the cut addresses a $3.6 billion deficit and ensures funding equity.

Parents, students, and teachers from 42 Los Angeles Unified School District-affiliated charter schools protested across Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 10, opposing the elimination of a $10 million annual supplemental block grant.

The funding reduction is part of LAUSD's fiscal stabilization plan and is tied to the equivalent of approximately 112 full-time staff positions. The cuts are scheduled to take effect in the 2027-2028 school year. The protests began with morning rallies at 10 charter school campuses at 7:30 a.m., according to organizers.

Also read Parents to hold rallies to protest $10 million grant cut to LAUSD-affiliated charter schools

Demonstrators later gathered outside LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles at 2:30 p.m., and parents planned to address the LAUSD Board of Education during public comment at 3:30 p.m., urging district leaders to reconsider the cuts. The affected schools serve nearly 25,000 students. LAUSD plans to eliminate approximately $100 million in additional funding for the 42 schools, though organizers describe the annual allocation as roughly $10 million.

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Schools Warn of Job and Safety Losses

The precise funding figure remains unclear, and the district has not confirmed the exact number of employees who could lose their jobs. At Riverside Drive Charter Elementary in Studio City, parents estimate the school could lose nearly $500,000 and at least 12 staff positions. Organizers say the cuts would eliminate more than 88% of the school's site budget. Those figures are estimates provided by the school community and have not been confirmed by the district.

Parents warn that losing those positions could create safety concerns and place greater pressure on remaining employees. One parent told ABC7: "So who's going to watch our kids at recess if there's an emergency drill, whether it's a fire drill, an earthquake, or a lockdown? We don't have enough people in the yard to supervise our kids, and you're asking me to send my 4-year-old to school? You promised that you would keep my kids safe and help them learn.

So why is LAUSD cutting the funding?

" LAUSD defended the decision, citing declining enrollment, rising operating costs, and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funding as factors contributing to a projected $3.6 billion deficit. In a statement to The California Post, the district said: "As outlined in the Board-approved Fiscal Stabilization Plan, the District must make difficult decisions and identify ways to reduce costs while maintaining financial stability and preserving local control.

District Defends Supplemental Grant Elimination

" The supplemental funding was historically provided to 42 affiliated charter schools that began operating before the 2012-2013 fiscal year. After California ended its state Charter School Categorical Block Grant in 2013, LAUSD continued providing the additional funding using central district resources. The district argues that eliminating the supplemental grant will create greater consistency in how funding is distributed, since other affiliated charter schools and traditional district schools have not received the same allocation.

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"Because this additional allocation was not provided to other affiliated charter schools or traditional District schools, the change brings greater consistency to how resources are allocated across the District," LAUSD said. The district acknowledged that the decision could have different consequences for individual campuses and said it understood families' concerns about potential effects on staffing, services, and programs.

LAUSD also stated: "We understand that this decision may have different impacts on individual schools and recognize the concerns families and school communities have raised about potential effects on staffing, services and programs. We value the contributions our schools make to their communities. Affiliated charter schools will continue to receive funding through norm-based allocations and other applicable District programs.

Parents Urge Reconsideration Before Cuts

" Affiliated charter schools are part of LAUSD, and their employees are district employees. However, these campuses have greater flexibility than traditional district schools in how they operate their programs. Parents opposing the cuts are now urging district leaders to reconsider before the funding changes affect the staff and services they say are essential to keeping their children safe and learning.

It remains unclear whether district leaders will reconsider the elimination of the supplemental grant following the demonstrations and public comments. The proposed reductions come as the nation's second-largest school district grapples with declining enrollment and mounting budget pressures, forcing officials to identify savings across its sprawling network of campuses.