Los Angeles Unified School District survey reveals compliance with the February 2025 cellphone policy varies by grade level, with staff noting improved focus but students citing lingering distractions and hiding habits.

The Los Angeles Unified School District recently released the first public, quantitative data regarding its updated cellphone policy, revealing a complex landscape of student compliance and behavioral change. The spring 2026 School Experience Survey indicates that while a majority of students are adhering to the restrictions implemented in February 2025, the impact on learning and attention varies significantly across grade levels.

Survey Results Reveal Compliance Gaps

Staff members report that most students are complying with the bell-to-bell restrictions, which were voted into law in June 2024 and fully enforced starting in February 2025. This vote extended the existing class-time ban to cover lunch and passing periods, aiming to reduce distractions throughout the entire school day. The survey serves as the initial metric for measuring how these stringent rules have altered campus behavior since their inception.

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Staff Report Improved Classroom Focus

Elizabeth Ruff, an English teacher at Garfield High School, stated that the policy has created a big difference in the ability and willingness of students to focus on classroom activities. She noted that while some kids remain distracted by non-phone factors, the overall reduction in phone-related disruptions has decreased markedly. This sentiment is echoed by district officials who recognize that changing long-standing habits requires time and continued refinement of the approach.

Grade Level Disparities in Student Experience

Compliance rates differ sharply between middle and high school populations, with middle school staff estimating that two-thirds of students mostly abide by the rules. In contrast, high school staff report that compliance drops to just over half of the student body. Myson Thomas, a senior at King/Drew Magnet High School, claims he turns his phone off to learn, though fewer than half of high school students report focusing better without their devices compared to nearly 58 percent of middle school peers.

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Implementation Costs and Financial Breakdown

The board allocated seven million dollars to implement the policy, with documents showing the district spent approximately six point three five million dollars during the 2024-25 school year. Of this total, five point four two million dollars went to Yondr products like pouches, while nearly nine hundred thirty thousand dollars was spent on Amazon items including phone lockers. Schools retained the option to use pouches, lockers, or an honor system for storing powered-off devices.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Outlook

Board Member Nick Melvoin expressed encouragement that respondents reported increased interaction among students without phones. However, critics like Miles, a junior at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, argue the policy is useless as it merely changes how students hide their devices. Educators who supported stricter rules noted that previous enforcement created conflicts and ate up valuable instructional time, prompting the need for this new administrative framework.