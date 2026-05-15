Lauryn Goodman targets feckless boyfriends, ex-Kyle Walker reveals fifth child with wife Annie Kilner

The news text discusses the recent news of Lauren Goodman targeting 'feckless boyfriends' and the ex-boyfriend Kyle Walker revealing a fifth child with his wife, Annie Kilner. It also mentions the viral trend and chance encounter taken place during a restaurant visit in London. Goodman mocked cheating partners, while Walker was seen dining at a restaurant with his friends. The couple faced child maintenance court battles and divorce fears before reconciling and celebrating a family trip together.

Lauryn Goodman targeted feckless boyfriends in her latest Instagram post, after ex-boyfriend Kyle Walker revealed he has fathered a fifth child with wife Annie Kilner , and she shared he is now playing for relegated Burnley.

Goodman mocked cheating partners while participating in a viral trend. The ex-footballer won a court battle against Goodman and shared four children with his wife. In a chance encounter, they were both spotted dining at the same restaurant in central London in December. They were back together and enjoyed a family trip to Florida in June last year.

The influencer also shared festive snaps from Christmas Day with her children. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner was visibly upset and very angry. The couple faced divorce fears before returning together and having a family trip for 'man and wife'. The full text can be found in the news text provided





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Relationships Social Media Lauryn Goodman Kyle Walker Annie Kilner Fifth Child Ex-Boyfriend Child Maintenance Case Viral Trend Chance Encounter

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