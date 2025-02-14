Laurion Mineral Exploration Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has announced the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 13, 2025. Key highlights include the election of directors, the reappointment of auditors, and the authorization of directors to set their remuneration. The meeting also saw the approval of resolutions regarding the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF) (“LAURION” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 13, 2025. The shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Each of the following resolutions voted on at the Meeting was also passed: the reappointment of RSM LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration and the terms of their engagement. The details of these resolutions are outlined in the Circular. The Stock Option Plan (SOP) is still pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information regarding the matters discussed at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which can be found under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+. A recording of the presentations that followed the formal portion of the Meeting will be available on the Corporation’s website at LAURION is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The company currently has 273,494,904 outstanding shares, with approximately 72% owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the “Friends and Family” categories. LAURION’s primary focus is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage Ishkõday Project, spanning 57 km.LAURION’s main objective is to maximize shareholder value. A significant portion of the Corporation’s efforts are dedicated to mineral exploration activities, particularly advancing the Ishkõday Project. As a result of LAURION’s success and progress over the past several years, the Corporation has positioned itself as a potential acquisition target for suitable acquirers. The Board of Directors is aware that potential strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise in the short or medium term. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material changes occur. In the meantime, LAURION will continue to advance the Ishkõday Project while exploring opportunities and potential transactions that are strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its shareholders.





