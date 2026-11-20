The Laurence Trust founder reveals the hidden signs of male bulimia that led to her son Laurence Nugent's death at age 24, urging parents to look closer.

The tragic death of Laurence Nugent at the age of 24 from complications related to bulimia has sparked a vital conversation about mental health in men. His mother, Pam Nugent, founded The Laurence Trust to help families recognize the subtle and often overlooked warning signs of eating disorders in boys and men. For eight years, Laurence suffered in silence, purging food up to 25 times daily, a habit that ultimately caused fatal cardiac strain.

Hidden Signs of Male Bulimia

Pam Nugent notes that Laurence presented as handsome, athletic, and kind, traits that did not align with the typical stereotype of someone struggling with an eating disorder. Despite his outward appearance, he experienced severe physical symptoms including stomach pain, feeling constantly cold, and significant weight fluctuations. The earliest indicators appeared when he was 11 years old, manifesting as occasional regurgitation of food after meals, which his parents initially dismissed as simple overindulgence.

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For years, Laurence masked his condition by wearing baggy clothes and maintaining his involvement in football, which kept him looking fit and healthy to the outside world. He often ate large meals only to disappear and return claiming to be starving, behavior that went unchallenged because he appeared physically active. It was not until he was 21 and began losing a substantial amount of weight that his parents realized something was seriously wrong, though they still did not suspect an eating disorder at first.

The Role of Shame and Secrecy

A major barrier to early detection was Laurence's intense privacy and the profound shame he felt about his illness. As he is not alone, many young men feel enormous pressure to hide their struggles due to societal expectations of masculinity. Pam Nugent expresses concern that the rise of toxic influencers, such as Andrew Tate, may exacerbate these pressures by promoting rigid ideals of male physique and discouraging emotional vulnerability.

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Laurence's secrecy made it difficult for his father, Francis, and Pam to intervene effectively. He refused to engage in conversations about his health, leaving his parents to worry about other potential causes such as diabetes or cancer, given the family history. It was only two weeks before his death that Laurence finally found the courage to share his burden with them, revealing the extent of his purging disorder.

Cardiac Strain and Fatal Consequences

The physical toll of bulimia on Laurence's body was devastating, particularly on his cardiovascular system. By the end of his life, his weight had dropped to just 8 stone 7 pounds, placing an unsustainable strain on his heart. Despite his confession and the family's immediate offer of support, the long-term damage was too severe. He died suddenly in his Belfast home in September 2009 after complaining of chest pain earlier that day.

This sudden loss highlights the lethal nature of untreated eating disorders, which can cause fatal heart attacks even in individuals who appear relatively normal on the surface. The cardiac arrest that claimed Laurence's life was a direct result of the electrolyte imbalances and physical exhaustion caused by frequent purging.

The Laurence Trust and Future Prevention

In the years since her son's passing, Pam Nugent has dedicated herself to educating parents and healthcare providers about the specific nuances of male eating disorders. The Laurence Trust aims to dismantle the stigma that prevents men from seeking help and to provide resources for recognizing the disease in its early stages. The organization emphasizes that recovery is possible with the right intervention and support systems in place.

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Parents are urged to look beyond weight loss and consider behavioral changes such as disappearing to the bathroom during meals or exhibiting rigid attitudes toward food. Recognizing these patterns early can be life-saving. The legacy of Laurence Nugent serves as a somber reminder that eating disorders affect all genders and require heightened awareness and compassion from families and society.