Lauren Sanchez Makes a Statement in Paris Amid Family Outings and Co-Parenting Harmony

Lauren Sanchez was spotted in a striking blue crochet minidress during a Paris dinner outing, highlighting her glamorous style amid reports of amicable co-parenting with exes Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell and her marriage to Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez ensured she captured attention in a plunging blue crochet minidress as she left her Paris hotel for dinner on Sunday. The 56-year-old former newscaster, who recently co-chaired the Met Gala with her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos , showcased her striking figure in the strappy, form-fitting dress featuring a dazzling cowl neckline and a sheer skirt.

She completed her look with towering beige stilettos, large diamond stud earrings, and a clear clutch. Her brunette hair was styled in a neat waved ponytail, and she wore sunglasses as she smiled for photographers before entering a car to head to dinner in the French capital. This outing follows a more casual family night out in Hollywood where Lauren joined her eldest son Nikko and his father, NFL star Tony Gonzalez, for sushi.

For that occasion, she swapped high fashion for a casual blue track jacket, white leggings, and a high ponytail. Lauren shares son Evan, 20, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, but the recent outing emphasized her bond with Nikko, 25. Despite past controversies, including her affair with Bezos that began while she was still married to Whitesell, Lauren maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship with both exes.

Her relationship with Gonzalez began around 2000 after she split from Anthony Miller; they welcomed Nikko in 2002 but eventually separated amid rumors of cheating. In recent years, the exes have reconciled a cordial dynamic, often spending time together with their new partners. Lauren has described Gonzalez as one of her best friends, and his wife October remains close to her, even attending her 2025 bachelorette party in Paris.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos was separately spotted in Paris wearing a black shirt and trousers, arriving at the Grand Palais. The blended family, including Lauren and Bezos, has also enjoyed luxury experiences together, such as trips on Bezos's yacht. Lauren later dated Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, for over a decade before her affair with Bezos became public in early 2019.

The National Enquirer exposed the relationship, claiming an eight-month affair, leading to Bezos's $38 billion divorce from MacKenzie Scott and Lauren's split from Whitesell. The former couple met in 1992 at D.E. Shaw & Co., married in 1993, moved to Seattle for Amazon's launch, and raised three sons and an adopted daughter





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos Tony Gonzalez Co-Parenting Paris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vance Joseph Hints at Why Justin Strnad Won Out Over Dre GreenlawIt all makes sense.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Makes Her Feelings Clear in Aquazzura's 'Lovestruck' Pumps, Opal Jewels, and a Ralph Lauren DressTaylor Swift attended a Broadway show with Travis Kelce and she wore a red velvet dress from Ralph Lauren, Aquazzura's Lovestruck Sandals, and opal jewelry

Read more »

Didn't see this brewin' – Cristopher Sanchez pounded in MilwaukeeCristopher Sánchez’s weeks-long run of outstanding pitching came to an end in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field.

Read more »

Lauren Sanchez Makes a Statement in Paris Amid Blended Family DynamicsLauren Sanchez, the former newscaster and fiancée of Jeff Bezos, was seen in a plunging blue crochet minidress as she left her Paris hotel for dinner. The 56-year-old showcased her figure in the strappy, sheer skirt number, paired with beige stilettos and diamond studs. This outing follows a recent casual family night with her eldest son Nikko and his father, NFL star Tony Gonzalez, highlighting her amicable co-parenting relationships. Despite the past scandal surrounding her affair with Bezos, which led to high-profile divorces, Sanchez maintains a cordial dynamic with both exes, even describing Gonzalez as a best friend. Meanwhile, Bezos was also spotted in Paris, arriving at the Grand Palais. The blended family, including Sanchez's children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell and Bezos' children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, has been seen on luxury outings, such as aboard Bezos' yacht, showcasing a modern, blended family unit moving past earlier controversies.

Read more »