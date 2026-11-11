Lauren Sánchez Bezos Reveals How She Handles “Noise” Surrounding Life With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos revealed how she handles negative comments surrounding her marriage to Jeff Bezos as well as her appearance: “I’m human. I get my feelings hurt just like anyone else.”

in 2025—revealed her secret to blocking out the haters, especially when it comes to criticism of her marriage and lifestyle.

“I’m human. I get my feelings hurt just like anyone else,” Lauren admitted during a Nov. 10 appearance on.

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“But I think in this world there’s so much noise and you can’t let it get into your heart and you have to focus on the things that are really important. ”“One right now is focusing on kids with a learning difference,” she explained.

“It really is important. And parents should know this that you can get your kids tested. So, if you’re in a public school and you think your kid is struggling, you just have to write a letter to your teacher and to the principal and they have to test your kid.

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”How Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Met Gala Dress Is a Clap Back on "Strong Public Reaction" to Scandalous Fashion The mission is a personal one for Lauren, who’s used her experience with dyslexia as the foundation for a series of children’s books starring Flynn the Fly.

“Flynn the fly is back—and this time, Christmas is on the line,” a synopsis for the book reads. “When her best friend Rio, a reindeer, gets chosen for Santa’s navigator training, it’s the moment he’s been dreaming of his whole life. ” “But Rio is worried: The numbers and directions keep jumbling on the page. Nothing stays still.

And the test is tomorrow,” the description added.

“Flynn knows that feeling. So she does what best friends do—help! ”series in 2024. At the time, the philanthropist admitted she wasn’t buzzing over the idea of having her work up for public scrutiny.that year.

"I'd rather be on the other end. I'm very curious and I love asking questions. People are like, 'We haven't heard you talk in public much, and I'm like—but I was talking for 15 years on television!

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""I think dyslexia has given me resilience," she said. "When you have dyslexia, you're so used to failing at things and it can be extremely humiliating. Especially as a young kid. But once you get through that, nothing can stop you.

" "People want to put you in a box," Lauren continued. "But we don't thrive in boxes. Life is about trying new things.

"Jeff was a proud plus one when Lauren was honored at the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soiree Aug. 26, 2023, in L.A. in 2013, applauded Lauren at the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards Oct. 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. They made a night of it in New York at the ICCF U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner on Oct. 24, 2023.

"What an incredible year — you set your mind to writing a children’s book and now you’re a NYT best selling author," heFollowing the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, Jeff and Lauren stepped out for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where she wore a bridal-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. , Jeff—who founded the space tech company in 2000—was right there to escort his fiancée aboard the rocket.

“I’m so excited for you, I don’t wanna get off,” he said before the takeoff on April 14, 2025. “I wanna go with you. ”