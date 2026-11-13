Lauren Graham Stars in Netflix Reminders of Him Following Gilmore Girls Fall Surge

Lauren Graham stars in the new Netflix adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him, which tops US charts as Gilmore Girls returns for the fall season.

Lauren Graham returns to the spotlight with her latest film project, Reminders of Him, as streaming audiences simultaneously embrace the autumnal return of Gilmore Girls. The dual popularity underscores Graham's enduring appeal across different genres and decades of television history. This fall season marks a significant moment for the actress, bridging her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore with her current work in major cinematic adaptations.

Reminders of Him Reaches Number One on Netflix

The film adaptation of Reminders of Him has instantly risen to the top spot on the Netflix Top Ten in the United States following its recent addition to the platform. Colleen Hoover fans with a subscription have embraced the movie quickly, driving its immediate success on the streaming giant. This surge in viewership highlights the massive commercial power of Hoover's literary adaptations in the current media landscape.

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The narrative centers on a woman navigating the complexities of motherhood and forgiveness, themes that resonate strongly with the source material. The story explores the power of love to heal, drawing readers and viewers into an emotional journey that mirrors the global popularity of the original novel. Sales figures indicate that Hoover's 2022 book has sold more than 6.5 million copies globally, creating a dedicated base of supporters eager for the screen version.

Maika Monroe Leads Cast Alongside Lauren Graham

Maika Monroe headlines the adaptation, bringing her experience from films like It Follows and Longlegs to the central role. She is supported by a diverse ensemble cast that includes Tyriq Withers and Bradley Whitford. The film also features country star Lainey Wilson in her feature film debut, playing the character Amy Matthews, a role that connects directly to Graham's previous television legacy.

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Critics have offered mixed assessments of the final product, with some highlighting the strong performances of the leads. Isabella Soares of Collider awarded the film a 6/10, noting that Monroe and Withers possess the ability to captivate audiences in genres they have not previously been linked to. This positive assessment suggests that the casting choices successfully leverage the talents of newer stars alongside established names.

However, not all reviews have been favorable, with some detractors describing the film as uneven and corny. One critic complained that the script places actors in situations that lack realism and bear no resemblance to real life. Despite these negative critiques, the streaming numbers suggest that the general audience remains largely unaffected by the divisive critical reception.

Gilmore Girls Nostalgia Fuels Seasonal Trends

While Reminders of Him dominates the charts, the broader cultural moment is heavily influenced by the return of Gilmore Girls to the streaming conversation. The show, featuring Lauren Graham as single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her teenage daughter Rory played by Alexis Bledel, has become synonymous with the fall season. Its burnt orange hues and the fast-talking lives of the characters evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for long-time viewers.

The popularity of the series has only grown since its original run, cementing its status as a seasonal staple for binge-watchers. This trend complements the broader resurgence of Graham's work in the public eye. The simultaneous presence of her old hit show and her new movie on streaming platforms creates a unique convergence of her career highlights.

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Colleen Hoover Adaptations Continue to Dominate Theaters

The success of Reminders of Him on Netflix follows a quick run of other Colleen Hoover adaptations in theaters earlier this year. These include It Ends with Us and Regretting You, which established a strong track record for Hoover's stories on the big screen. This consistent output from the publisher's adaptations demonstrates a sustained market demand for her romantic and dramatic narratives.

The transition of these stories from page to screen and then to streaming highlights a new cycle of media consumption. Fans who miss the theatrical releases can now engage with the material in the comfort of their homes. This accessibility allows films like Reminders of Him to reach a wider audience immediately upon their streaming debut, further amplifying their cultural impact during the autumn months.