Lauren Goodger Shows Off 2.5 Stone Weight Loss at TOWIE Birthday Bash

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger reveals her 2.5 stone weight loss and future surgery plans at an 80s-themed party in Chelmsford alongside co-stars Amy Childs and Sophie Kasaei.

Lauren Goodger proudly displayed the results of her significant lifestyle overhaul during a night out on Wednesday. The The Only Way Is Essex star, aged 40, revealed she has successfully lost 2.5 stone by adopting a rigorous health routine. She shared these updates while attending an 80s-themed birthday celebration in Chelmsford, Essex.

Lauren Goodger Celebrates Major Weight Loss Milestone

Goodger attended the event at Bar & Beyond in Chelmsford, Essex, where she felt confident showcasing her slimmer physique. She wore a sheer embellished nude mini dress paired with matching Gucci heels and a mini cream Chanel bag. The party was held to celebrate Sophie Kasaei's birthday and was being filmed for the 39th series of TOWIE. Her appearance marked a public confirmation of the personal transformation she discussed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

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Healthy Diet And Exercise Plan Details

The reality television personality attributed her weight loss to a strict low-fat diet and consistent exercise regimen. She stated that she has been attending Pilates classes and swimming regularly to maintain her fitness. Goodger also noted that she eats clean and enjoys a high-protein diet that includes chicken for breakfast. To manage her health, she ensures she eats small, frequent meals rather than fasting, as doctors had previously expressed concern about her low blood sugar levels.

TOWIE Castmates Support At Birthday Party

Goodger was not alone at the event, as she celebrated alongside several close friends and colleagues from the show. She was joined by co-star Amy Childs, aged 36, who dressed in a bright blue and pink leotard over white sheer leggings. Childs accessorized with pink neon items and legwarmers to match the 80s theme. She was also accompanied by her new husband, Billy Delbosq, aged 43, who wore a light grey shirt over a floral top.

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Future Surgery Plans And Natural Look Goals

Goodger disclosed that her health journey includes upcoming medical procedures to further align her appearance with her current lifestyle. She plans to have her breast implants removed soon as part of her return to a more natural look. This decision follows her recent removal of her Brazilian Bum Lifts, a surgery she previously regretted due to trends at the time. She expressed a desire to stop undergoing cosmetic enhancements and focus on maintaining her well-being.

Other TOWIE Stars Attend Chelmsford Event

The evening featured a large turnout from the cast, including Ella Rae Wise, aged 26, Jodie Wells, aged 36, and Amber Turner, aged 33. Other attendees included Dani Imbert, Freddie Bentley, Saffron Lempriere, and Joe Gurie. Birthday girl Sophie Kasaei, aged 37, arrived early to greet her guests. The group danced and socialized at the venue, with many wearing themed outfits to celebrate the decade-inspired party.