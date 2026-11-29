TOWIE star Lauren Goodger details her slow, sustainable weight loss journey, revealing she has lost three stone in six months and plans to lose more through Pilates and clean eating.

Lauren Goodger has publicly shared details of her significant physical transformation, confirming she has lost three stone over a period of six to seven months. The thirty-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Sunday to post images of herself in a blue bralet and cream trousers, highlighting the progress she has made on her path to health.

Lauren Goodger Shares Weight Loss Journey Details

Lauren Goodger revealed that she is shedding approximately one pound per week through a methodical and sustainable approach to fitness and diet. In a lengthy caption accompanying her photos, she thanked fans for their support while explaining that she has three more stone to lose before reaching her ultimate goal. She emphasized that she is not rushing the process, stating that she is perfectly content with a timeline that spans an entire year to ensure the changes are permanent and healthy.

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The reality star, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, described her current regimen as a focus on consistency rather than quick fixes. She noted that while some weeks result in losing a full pound, others may see less progress, but she remains committed to the slow, steady pace that prioritizes her long-term well-being over rapid results.

Fitness Routine and Dietary Changes Explained

Reformer Pilates has become a central component of Lauren Goodger's fitness lifestyle, which she has previously referred to as her happy place. In addition to her regular Pilates sessions, she has incorporated swimming into her routine and has significantly adjusted her dietary habits to support her weight loss efforts. She recently noted that she has been eating clean and even enjoys having chicken for breakfast, a shift from her previous eating patterns.

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Goodger also addressed medical concerns that have influenced her approach to nutrition, specifically mentioning that doctors had warned her about low blood sugar levels. Consequently, she avoids fasting and instead opts to eat small, frequent meals throughout the day to maintain stable energy levels. This strategy allows her to sustain her active lifestyle without compromising her health or risking dangerous drops in glucose.

Plastic Surgery Removal and Future Plans

Beyond her weight loss, Lauren Goodger is preparing to undergo the removal of her breast implants as part of her mission to return to a more natural appearance. She admitted that she wishes she had not undergone so many cosmetic procedures at such a young age, citing feelings of dissatisfaction with her screen image and external pressure as key factors in her past decisions. She also plans to remove her Brazilian Bum Lift, aiming for a look she describes as more high fashion.

The star stated that the curvy aesthetic is no longer what she wants for herself, and she is now focused on looking and feeling good in a way that aligns with her current identity. She acknowledged that she will never look exactly as she did twenty years ago, but she is committed to achieving a physique that she is proud of and that feels authentic to who she is today.

Role Model Status and Advice for Younger Peers

Lauren Goodger has explicitly stated that she wants to serve as a positive role model for her daughter, Larose, and for other young women in the entertainment industry. She has warned her younger co-stars on TOWIE not to repeat the mistakes she made regarding plastic surgery, urging them to think carefully about permanent changes to their bodies.

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Her openness about her struggles with body image and the pressures of fame aims to provide guidance for others navigating similar challenges. By sharing her journey, including the mental aspect of changing her mindset, she hopes to encourage a healthier relationship with body image and self-acceptance among her followers and peers.