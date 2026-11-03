Lauren Goodger Reveals 2.5 Stone Weight Loss and Surgery Regrets

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger shares her 2.5 stone weight loss through Pilates and diet, while announcing plans to remove breast implants to return to a natural look.

Lauren Goodger has publicly documented a significant physical transformation, revealing she has lost 2.5 stone through a dedicated fitness and dietary regimen. The reality television personality, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, shared recent updates regarding her health journey on her social media platforms. She showcased her progress by posting a mirror selfie from a reformer Pilates class, highlighting her commitment to a new active lifestyle.

Pilates and Diet Drive Weight Loss

Goodger, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to display her slimmed-down figure, wearing a beige gym set that included a crop top and leggings. She has frequently posted updates about her body transformation, describing reformer Pilates as her happy place. The star revealed that her 2.5 stone weight loss was achieved by switching up her diet and integrating regular swimming into her routine.

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She emphasized that her new approach is sustainable and enjoyable, noting that she eats clean without feeling deprived. Goodger shared that she now consumes chicken for breakfast and ensures she eats little and often to maintain stable blood sugar levels. This dietary adjustment was also advised by doctors who were concerned about her previous low blood sugar levels, prompting her to stop fasting.

Regrets Over Past Cosmetic Procedures

Despite her current confidence, Goodger opened up about her history of cosmetic surgeries and her desire to return to a more natural appearance. She recently removed her Brazilian Bum Lifts, a procedure she undertook after being influenced by trends and peer pressure during her early years on screen. She admitted that she did not consider the long-term consequences of these decisions when she was younger.

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Goodger explained that she originally sought to alter her appearance due to insecurity and criticism she received on social media. She recalled being told her teeth needed improvement after seeing unflattering photographs, which led her to get veneers. She described these choices as silly, noting that she was only a size 8 at the time and did not need to make such drastic changes.

Future Plans and Role Model Status

The reality star is now gearing up to have her breast implants removed as part of her ongoing mission to look more high fashion and natural. She expressed regret over having so many procedures done at such a young age, acknowledging that she lacked guidance and became obsessed with her looks. This obsession negatively impacted her personal life, with Goodger stating that it ruined many of her holidays due to the constant pressure to maintain her altered appearance.

Goodger aims to serve as a positive role model for her daughter, Larose, and is actively warning other young women on The Only Way Is Essex not to repeat her mistakes. She wants her daughter to grow up filled with love and confidence, understanding that she is amazing just as she is. Goodger stated that she is feeling good about herself and is excited to see what the future holds as she embraces a healthier, more authentic version of herself.