Lauren Conrad gets candid about growing up in the public eye

In this episode of “The Drink,” Kate Snow sits down with reality TV icon Lauren Conrad, for a candid conversation over Hugo Spritzes. Lauren talks about how she joined “Laguna Beach,' the intense scrutiny that came with early fame, and how she built a life beyond reality TV.

Roy Wood Jr. on how a complicated past fueled a comedy careerCountry star Margo Price on turning setbacks into songsMikaela Shiffrin on triumphs, trauma and the road to the 2026 OlympicsHoward Jones on life before fame and the accident that changed everythingWhat Mark-Paul Gosselaar really thinks of his iconic ‘Saved by the Bell’ characterJessica Vosk on trading Wall Street for Broadway: 'When that door opens, you've got to be ready''Call me a lover, disaster, whatever': Suki Waterhouse on owning her narrative & her new album‘I keep fighting for it’: Ismael Cruz Córdova on getting cast in ‘The Rings of Power’ despite initial rejection ‘I keep fighting for it’: Ismael Cruz Córdova on getting cast in ‘The Rings of Power’ despite initial rejection ‘You had a good run’: Brooke Shields pushes back at the notion that women over 50 are past their prime ‘You had a good run’: Brooke Shields pushes back at the notion that women over 50 are past their prime 09:04Is there really a ‘Jessie’s Girl’ out there?

Rick Springfield on how that song happened In this episode of “The Drink,” Kate Snow sits down with reality TV icon Lauren Conrad, for a candid conversation over Hugo Spritzes. Lauren talks about how she joined “Laguna Beach," the intense scrutiny that came with early fame, and how she built a life beyond reality TV.





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