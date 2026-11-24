Lauren Burnham issued an apology to Arie Luyendyk Jr. for past podcast clips mocking his daughter. The couple discusses family boundaries and their decision to stop expanding their family.

Lauren Burnham publicly addressed past controversial content from her podcast by offering a sincere apology to her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., for ridiculing his young daughter. The Call Her Daddy co-host admitted that a recurring segment mocking the name of Alessi Luyendyk caused significant discomfort to the family.

Context Of The Podcast Controversy

Burnham recalled that the incident occurred approximately seven years ago when she was co-hosting a segment on Call Her Daddy that frequently discussed her then-unborn niece or nephew. The actress explained that hearing her own daughter's name included in conversations about adult themes made her feel deeply uncomfortable and violated her boundaries as a mother.

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The Couple's Stance On Boundaries

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife have always been selective about sharing their children on social media due to their status as a public family. Burnham emphasized that while she and Arie are comfortable with their public personas, they draw a strict line at exposing their kids to inappropriate adult topics or public ridicule.

Dynamics With The Bachelor Stars

The couple met and fell in love during season twenty-two of The Bachelor , with Arie initially giving his final rose to Becca Kufrin before his relationship with Burnham began. The pair married in Hawaii in January twenty nineteen and have since built a blended family dynamic that includes both their children.

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Decisions About Family Expansion

Despite having a youngest child named Livvy whom Burnham describes as the best baby in the world, the couple has confirmed they are done having more children. Both Luyendyk and Burnham have stated that their family is complete, putting an end to any speculation about further expansions.

Public Response To The Situation

While Burnham and Luyendyk have not explicitly detailed their current relationship status with the original podcast hosts, they expressed disappointment that no direct apologies have been received for the past remarks. The couple remains focused on protecting their family's privacy and well-being in the age of digital media.