Lauren Boebert Withholds Concession as Eileen Laubacher Leads Colorado Race

Rep. Lauren Boebert has not conceded the Colorado 4th District race as Democrat Eileen Laubacher holds a 3,352-vote lead with ballots still uncounted.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has not conceded her reelection bid in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher maintains a narrow lead while thousands of ballots may still be uncounted. The Associated Press (AP) has not yet called the race. The latest count was updated on Monday at 8:14 p.m., and the Colorado 4th District contest remains unresolved.

As of that update, Laubacher had received 186,199 votes, or 48.8 percent, while Boebert had received 182,847 votes, or 47.9 percent. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris had received 12,615 votes, or 3.3 percent. Laubacher led the incumbent Republican by 3,352 votes, or approximately 0.9 percentage points.

Also read Lauren Boebert Projected to Lose Re-election in Colorado's 4th District

How the Remaining Ballot Count Works

The AP estimated that 98 percent of votes had been counted, which means approximately 7,789 votes could still be outstanding. The three candidates have received a combined 381,661 votes so far. The exact number of remaining ballots cannot be determined from that percentage estimate alone.

Boebert pointed to Colorado law as the governing timeline. In a statement posted on Monday, she said counties still have until November 13th to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot. She noted that there are thousands of ballots that still need curing, along with military and overseas votes.

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Boebert Criticizes CNN and Democrats

Boebert accused CNN and Democrats of prematurely declaring victory in the race. She argued that additional ballots remain to be counted and that the contest should not be called before the process is complete. Her message stressed patience while election officials finish their work.

Boebert also thanked her supporters, campaign staff, and volunteers who were still making calls and knocking on doors. She said she was grateful to every Coloradan who voted and stated that she would move forward together with her supporters regardless of the final outcome. She also said every eligible vote should be counted and every voice heard before any next steps are taken.

Leadership Vote Questions in the House GOP

The unresolved race raised questions on Tuesday about whether Boebert could take part in the House Republican leadership elections. A report stated that a source told Boebert she was turned away from a meeting, and that a House Republican Conference statement acknowledged the group had messed up by saying her race had been called.

According to the reporting, Boebert still intended to participate in the leadership elections. An account attributed to a person named Sherman said Boebert was always planning to vote at 1:30 p.m. and did not want to sit in a room and be lied to by people pretending they can lead. The source material does not clearly identify Sherman's full role, so those claims should be read as attributed statements rather than confirmed facts.

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What Happens Next in the Count

The immediate next step is the completion of ballot counting and curing in Colorado counties, which must finish by November 13th under state law. Until the AP calls the race, the outcome of the Colorado 4th District contest remains open, and Laubacher's lead of 3,352 votes is subject to change as remaining ballots are processed.

For voters in the district, the outcome will determine who represents the Colorado 4th District in Congress. For House Republicans, the dispute raises practical questions about who can vote in leadership elections while the race is unresolved. Boebert has said she wants every eligible vote counted before any decision is declared.