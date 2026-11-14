Lauren Boebert officially loses re-election race

Boebert goes down.

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Democrat Eileen Laubacher officially beat out the incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Boebert in the CD4 race on Nov. 13. Laubacher led Boebert by 3,523 votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. While“Thank you for the honor of a lifetime, the chance to be your voice in Washington,” Boebert says in aafter the race was called.

Also read Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado House Seat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher

She notes that she has already called Laubacher and expressed that the “people of our district are more important than party politics. ” The race for CD4 — which covers eastern parts of Colorado — came down to Boebert needing a huge swing in Weld County to make up for Laubacher’s early lead. But Laubacher, who served as a Rear Admiral in the Navy for 34 years, ended up pulling out the win.

She will now be the district’s first Democratic member of Congress since Betsy Markey in 2008. Markey was not re-elected, though. Melat Kiros just won Colorado’s 1st Congressional District. Now what will she do?

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Boebert was initially the Congress representative for District 3 — covering the western portion of the state — between 2020 and 2024, but moved over to D4 after a collection of During the race, Boebert’s campaign noted that they would be asking for a recount after Scott Gessler, Colorado’s former Republican Secretary of State, released a statement through Boebert’s campaign late on Nov. 5, claiming that the team is “investigating some very unusual voting patterns” and expects “this election to head to a recount, one way or another. ”Colorado automatically recounts an election when the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner’s vote.

Boebert’s loss is around double that percentage, but Boebert could request a recount between 10 and 22 days after the election. Her campaign would have to pay around $100,000 for it, according to Robert Preuhs, the chair of the Political Science Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Preuhs also said that recounts changing the outcome of the election are “extremely unlikely.

”While Boebert didn’t talk about a recount, she did gloat about some of her “successes” while in office in the district over the last two years, including fighting for Second Amendment rights and “standing up for parents and girls by saying boys did not belong in girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms and sports. ” She also mentioned fighting for the release of the Epstein files, a battle that put her on the wrong side of President Donald Trump, who eventuallyLaubacher, on the other hand, released a statement on Nov. 9 after CNN called the race.

In it, she said, “This victory is historic. But making history means nothing if we don’t make a difference. My focus is simple: lower costs, protect healthcare, strengthen rural communities, take on corruption in both parties, and hold Washington accountable. ” So what’s next for the Conservative firebrand who’s been at the top of people’s minds since she stormed onto the scene six years ago?

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Dick Wadhams, a longtime Republican political consultant in Colorado, says a re-entry bid is technically possible in 2028 due to Laubacher being vulnerable as a Democrat in CD4. According to theBut it’s more likely she ends up being a talking head somewhere, he says.

“She does have close ties to One America News Network and Newsmax,” Wadhams says. “I could see her doing that because she is good at it and, frankly, she’s got a real presence on TV, and she’s young, and she’s attractive and has all the things that TV requires. ”“This is not the last you’ll be hearing from me,” she says at the end of her post.

From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County.

Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.