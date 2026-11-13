Rep. Lauren Boebert lost her Colorado House seat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher after a razor-thin race, as Democrats expanded their House majority to 256 seats.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has lost her seat in Congress to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the razor-thin race Friday afternoon, with 99% of ballots counted.

Laubacher won with 48.8% of the vote, while Boebert trailed with 47.9%. The result marks a major defeat for the conservative firebrand who built a national profile during her time in Washington. The 39-year-old congresswoman was running for her fourth term in the state. She served her first two terms in Colorado's 3rd District and was seeking her second term in the more conservative 4th District.

Also read Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado House Seat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher

Lauren Boebert Political Rise

Boebert first rocked the political world in 2020 by notching a surprise primary win against the incumbent Republican congressman in Colorado's 3rd District. At the time, she ran a gun-themed restaurant in the town of Rifle. She then tried to enter the U.S. Capitol carrying a pistol and began feuding with prominent liberal Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She also heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address to Congress. Boebert switched to the more conservative 4th District in 2023 following a groping scandal that got her ejected from a Denver theater. Viral video showed her vaping and being groped by a date during a performance of Beetlejuice.

Following the scandal, she avoided a likely rematch against a Democrat who had far outraised her. The 4th District sweeps across a wide expanse of ranches, ghost towns and conservative parts of the Denver metro area that make up much of the plains of eastern Colorado. Her loss comes amid a blue wave that saw Democrats flip seats in Republican strongholds like Texas, Kansas, South Carolina and Mississippi.

Democrats Gain House Seats

Democrats now have 256 seats in the House of Representatives to Republicans' 169. A party needs 218 for a majority. Several races nationwide remain uncalled nearly two weeks after Election Day. Boebert addressed supporters at an election night watch party at The Grainhouse in Windsor, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The defeat represents one of the most significant losses for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. Boebert had been considered a rising star in conservative circles before the scandals and controversies that dogged her tenure in Congress.