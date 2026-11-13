Lauren Boebert Defeated in Colorado 2026 Midterms After Recount

MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert has lost her re-election bid in Colorado to Democrat Eileen Laubacher by over 3,200 votes following a recount, marking a significant shift in the 2026 midterm elections and a rebuke of Trump-era Republicans.

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert has joined the growing list of Republican losers who are casualties of the 2026 midterms. CNN and NBC News both called the close Colorado House race on for her Democratic rival Eileen Laubacher more than a week after Election Day.

Laubacher was ahead by more than 3,200 votes, or just under a percentage point, as of Monday, with 98 percent of the vote counted. The dramatic shift came after the MAGA Republican won her reelection bid in 2024 by more than 11 points or more than 50,000 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert joins supporters in prayer during an election night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026, in Windsor, Colorado.

Also read Rep. Lauren Boebert, conservative firebrand from Colorado, loses her race for re-election

But the 2026 midterms saw the electorate across the country shift dramatically in favor of Democrats, in a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump and Republicans, with even GOP members who previously won by double digits falling like dominoes in the blue wave. Boebert, a 39-year-old grandmother, has represented a Colorado district since January 2021, where she made a name for herself as an outspoken Trump ally.

She previously represented the 3rd congressional district but moved to the more conservative 4th congressional district in 2024 after nearly losing her reelection bid in 2022. On Election Night, Boebert was seen drinking beer and dancing with supporters, even though the race was too close to call. But as the days dragged on without the race being called, her team suddenly started sounding the alarm and sowing doubt about the election.

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Her campaign’s attorney released a statement last week saying they were investigating “unusual voting patterns” and expected the race to head to a recount. CNN called the race on Monday, as House members returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since September and new members were already on the Hill for orientation. On Friday, NBC News and AP also called the race for Laubacher.

NBC News reported that Laubacher was up 187,488 votes to Boebert’s 184,047, with 99 percent of the vote now counted.

“I’m honored by the trust the people of Colorado’s 4th District have placed in me. This campaign was never about party labels. It was about putting people first,” Laubacher said in a statement.

“I spent 34 years in the Navy putting mission before politics. That’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress. I don’t answer to a political party. I answer to the people of the 4th district and I’ll work with anyone and everyone, including President Trump, Republicans, and Democrats to get things done for Colorado,” she added.

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