Lauren Boebert can spend $100,000 on a recount if she wants. She'll still lose

Ding, dong: Boebert is gone.

Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screamed"Build the Wall" as U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address in 2021.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Lauren Boebert might still have her cowboy boots on, but voters just booted her from Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. After an extremely close race that took nearly a week to call, Democrat Eileen Laubacher claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep.

Also read Lauren Boebert Projected to Lose Re-election in Colorado's 4th District

Boebert in the CD4 race. As of Tuesday afternoon, Laubacher led Boebert by 3,237 votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The attention around the race may continue, however, as Boebert’s staff started calling for a recount over “unusual voting patterns” once her loss became more clear.

Colorado’s most expensive congressional races and ballot measures of 2026 The race for CD4 — which covers eastern parts of Colorado — came down to Douglas and Weld counties, with Boebert needing a huge swing in Weld to make up for Laubacher’s early lead. But Laubacher, who served as a Rear Admiral in the Navy for 34 years, pulled through; she’ll be the district’s first Democratic member of Congress since Betsy Markey in 2008.

“We made history. Now let’s make a difference,” Laubacher says in a Nov. 9 announcement declaring her victory. Scott Gessler, Colorado’s former Republican Secretary of State, released a statement through Boebert’s campaign late on Nov. 5, claiming that the team is “investigating some very unusual voting patterns” and expects “this election to head to a recount, one way or another. ” But could a recount really make a difference?

Would going back through the ballots make up for the around-3,000-vote deficit?

“I cannot cite one example of a recount changing the result,” says Dick Wadhams, a longtime Republican political consultant in Colorado. “I mean, there might be one out there where the margin was, like, a few votes, and it might’ve done it. ”An automatic election recount happens in Colorado when a margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner’s vote. Boebert’s loss is around double that percentage as it stands.

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But Boebert can technically request a recount between 10 and 22 days after the election, Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 in this case. But her campaign will have to pay for it. Robert Preuhs, the chair of the Political Science Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, estimates a recount would cost Boebert’s campaign around $100,000. And the later Boebert waits on that 22-day deadline, the more expensive it would become.

Boebert’s campaign didn’t have that much money to begin with, though. Democratic supporters spent around $12 million on Laubacher’s campaign, compared to $1.1 million for Boebert, according toin 2022. She lost the GOP secretary of state primary and paid around $250,000 for a recount. She ended up recouping only 13 votes of her 180,059 total.

The winner, Pam Anderson, had nearly 270,000. But, just like Peters, Boebert is trying to plant seeds of doubt, calling on “unusual voting patterns” while hinting at possible election fraud, and even suggesting larger powers at play were manipulating gas prices to hurt Republicans in the midterms.

“Calling for a recount continues the narrative of questionable election results that have been a core of some of the Republican messaging leading up through the election,” Preuhs says, wondering if Boebert’s claims of unusual votes are just posturing. According to Wadhams, it’s all about optics. He says Boebert is showing that she’s not willing to give up until the final tally is … well … tallied.

Both experts say the public fight to count every vote could be her eyeing a re-entry bid in 2028. Both say Laubacher is extremely vulnerable as a Democrat in CD4. According to therecategorized the district from “solid Republican” to “leans Republican” in late October, showing a growing shift away from Boebert, her far-right politics and a long list of scandals involving“Coloradans are tired of political games, broken promises and being ignored by Washington.

They want someone who will fight for them and deliver results,” Laubacher adds in her victory speech. Boebert’s team still thinks something suspicious occurred during the election process, though. While Gessler didn’t say what exactly the suspicious activity was, he said it was important that every vote is counted legally.

“A significant number of votes remain outstanding in the race,” Gessler said in a statement last week. “We are fighting for every vote and will continue to ensure every legal vote is counted. Since election night, ballot returns have been trending in Congresswoman Boebert’s direction, consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point.

” And if, for some reason, Boebert’s campaign did have some evidence of tampering, they could file a lawsuit in federal court, but the certified votes would still count. The damage is likely done.

“I don’t question the Trump administration’s decision to maintain this narrative of elections, but at the same time it seemed pretty surprisingly muted in the last week,” Preuhs says of a potential lawsuit claiming voter fraud. As of Nov. 9, 98% of the ballots had been counted, according to the Associated Press. That’s nearly a week from election day.

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Preuhs says the holdup could be twofold: On one hand, the district may be waiting and counting ballots from overseas voters.allows overseas members of the military, public health service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to cast ballots as long as the mail is postmarked by Election Day. That often takes time to get into the district and get counted. The other pause could be ballots that did not pass the optical scanning process.

The state would then have to reach out to those voters and get them to reconfirm their ballot within a week of the election. While the overseas votes may lean Boebert, there likely aren’t enough to make up the 3,000-vote gap, Preuhs says. This isn’t the first time Boebert’s re-election race ended near a recount. In 2022, Boebert barely beat Democrat Adam Frisch when she represented Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District 3, winning by just over 500 votes.

The race was heading toward a recount, but Frisch conceded before it occurred. That near-defeat likely played a role in Boebert switching to an open House seat in CD4 in 2024 after longtime Congressman Ken Buck decided to step away. Laubacher changed her party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated in 2024 and then registered as a Democrat in 2025.

During her one public debate with Boebert on Oct. 12, she said she “changed my party because my view of what the parties represented changed. ” Boebert did little, if any, street-level campaigning during the cycle. The Congresswoman said she opted not to hold town halls because “it’s not safe” for her to hold events in person, as Laubacher crisscrossed the district with around 100 meet-and-greets. Laubacher’s campaign ran on a platform of affordability and opposing the Iran war.

Meanwhile, Boebert had to cool down scandals about allegedly spending campaign money to hang out with Kid Rock and deal with recent allegations of affairs with staffers.

“When you lose Douglas County by 21,000 votes, which was what it was the last I looked, that just tells you there’s kind of an inherent weakness in her candidacy,” Wadhams says. “I think the major factor was the anti-Trump vote. There’s no doubt that the anti-Trump vote was very serious. But I also think a lot of Republicans, or a lot of voters, were just kind of tired of the chaos that follows her.

And so I think the combination of the two was lethal. ”“This doesn’t define me,” she told 9News Kyle Clark on Nov. 4 as Laubacher’s lead held.

“I’m a mom. I’m a granny, and I’m a believer. We’re going to continue moving faith to faith, glory to glory. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety.

A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.