Laura Woods' 'mostly English' World Cup coverage remark sparks backlash from Scotland fans

Sports presenter Laura Woods has ignited a social media controversy after stating that British World Cup coverage will be 'mostly English,' drawing sharp criticism from Scotland fans who argue their national team is often marginalized by UK broadcasters.

Laura Woods , a prominent sports presenter, has become the center of a fierce social media controversy following her remarks about the perceived bias in British World Cup coverage.

The 38-year-old, who is set to lead ITV Sport's presentation of the upcoming tournament in North America alongside Mark Pougatch, responded to backlash from Scotland fans by asserting that the broadcast focus for the event will overwhelmingly favor England. Her comments, made on platform X, have ignited a debate about national representation in UK football broadcasting, especially with both England and Scotland qualifying for the finals.

Woods stated, 'Wait until they see how 'biased' the World Cup coverage on both ITV and BBC is. Hint. It'll be mostly English…' This direct assertion did not sit well with many Scottish supporters, who interpreted it as a confirmation of their long-held grievances that their nation's participation in major tournaments is frequently marginalized by broadcasters based in London. One user replied, 'Uk broadcaster btw [thumbs up emoji].

Scotland are in the World Cup. Horrible clown btw,' while another added, 'Yeah maybe that's the problem Laura when you're a British broadcaster.

' A different fan tied the issue to a broader international sentiment, writing, 'Reason 1 million why the rest of the world revels in England never winning the trophy,' referencing England's sole World Cup victory in 1966. The row emerges against a backdrop of existing criticism directed at Woods for her role in TNT Sports' coverage of the recent UEFA Champions League final, where Arsenal faced Paris Saint-Germain.

That broadcast was widely criticized for its excessive focus on the Arsenal contingent, featuring a panel heavy with former Gunners players like Jack Wilshere and Martin Keown, alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. A review by The Telegraph described the show as 'all Arsenal, all the time' and referred to Woods, a self-professed avid Arsenal fan, as a 'fan presenter.

' Woods defended her position, stating she could not help it if her team made the final and that she was contracted to work the show. Support from some Arsenal fans followed, with one calling the Telegraph piece 'f***ing disrespectful.

' In subsequent posts, Woods preemptively framed the upcoming World Cup coverage debate, asking, 'You don't think there'll be more English pundits and an English presenter on England games? ' She concluded by saying she hopes 'to be accused of being a"fan presenter"' while in North America, claiming that was her central point. Another response to her posts succinctly captured the frustration of non-English fans: 'This is exactly why we get fed up with the coverage.

No matter who's playing it'll still be a half time report from the English camp with constant updates from them.

' The tournament is set to begin on June 11, with Scotland's first match against Haiti on June 14, and England's opener against Croatia on June 18. ITV's punditry lineup includes England legends Gary Neville and Ian Wright, while Scotland will be represented by Duncan Ferguson and Ally McCoist. The broadcast team will also feature World Cup winners Patrick Vieira and Juan Mata, along with former manager Ange Postecoglou.

Notably, Woods will be presenting the extensive coverage while pregnant with her second child, a fact she shared on Instagram, revealing she already has an 18-month-old son, Leo, with her fiancé Adam Collard, a former Love Island and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins participant. Their relationship became public in October 2023. The incident underscores the persistent tensions surrounding media representation of the home nations within the United Kingdom and the subjective nature of sports commentary in a multi-national state.

It highlights how a presenter's personal affiliations and public statements can quickly become a flashpoint for larger discussions about regional identity and fairness in national broadcasting





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