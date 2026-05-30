Laura Woods conceals baby bump as she returns to work after announcing second pregnancy

TV presenter Laura Woods returns to work after announcing second pregnancy with fiancé Adam Collard. Laura conceals her baby bump as she co-hosts UEFA Champions League coverage in Budapest, Hungary. The couple shares son Leo, 18 months, and are expecting their second child.

Pregnant TV presenter Laura Woods concealed her baby bump as she co-hosted TNT Sports' coverage of UEFA Champions League in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday. The 38-year-old returned to work for the first time since announcing she is expecting her second child with fiancé Adam Collard on Friday.

Laura looked effortlessly stylish in a cream tailored suit ahead of Paris Saint-Germain taking on Arsenal at the Puskas Arena. Her blossoming bump was shielded beneath the double breasted blazer which she accessorised with heels and hoop earrings. Laura took to Instagram to share a snap of her ultrasound and penned: 'Hey, baby number 2.

' Laura already shares son Leo, 18 months, with her fiancé Adam Collard, who is most famous for starring on Love Island. The couple went public with their relationship after they began dating in October 2023. They got engaged in September 2024 after Adam proposed on a beach in St Ives, Cornwall. Laura welcomed their first child Leo in January 2025.

The TV presenter, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of her ultrasound and penned: 'Hey, baby number 2.

' Adam, 30, known also for his stint on Celebrity SAS, and Laura went public with their relationship after they began dating in October 2023. They got engaged in September 2024 after he proposed on a beach in St Ives, Cornwall. Laura welcomed their first child Leo in January 2025 and her adorable Instagram post on Friday showed him sweetly staring up at the ultrasound in one snap.

Their post was flooded with well wishes from their celebrity pals including Gabby Logan. Last year Laura opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage and revealed how her baby Leo brought her comfort. Laura was 11 weeks pregnant when she miscarried and fell pregnant again a month later, with the couple then welcoming Leo.

Adam recently broke down in tears in an episode of Celebrity SAS as he recalled the miscarriage, and since Laura has spoken about the 'awful times' the couple lived through. Sharing a clip of Adam on the show on Instagram, Laura wrote: 'We really had some very awful times last year, but this big, beautiful man has got me through every one of them. And I've been so very proud watching him on this x.

' Laura was 11 weeks pregnant when she miscarried and fell pregnant again a month later, with the couple then welcoming Leo. Adam recently broke down in tears in an episode of Celebrity SAS as he recalled the miscarriage, and since Laura has spoken about the 'awful times' the couple lived through. Laura was fronting ITV4's coverage of the Lionesses' clash against Ghana when she suddenly collapsed live on air.

Ian Wright and fellow pundit Anita Asante reacted swiftly to catch the broadcaster before cameras quickly cut away. The audio briefly continued before switching to an advertising break, and Wright, 62, could be heard asking Woods: 'Are you OK?

' Woods, who was replaced on the night by stand-in presenter Katie Shanahan, delivered a positive update after England's 2-0 win over Ghana, revealing she was 'okay' after being treated by paramedics following the collapse. 'Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK. The wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration,' she wrote online afterwards.

'I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. 'And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me. And sorry again.





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Laura Woods Adam Collard UEFA Champions League Pregnancy Love Island Celebrity SAS Miscarriage ITV4 Lionesses Ghana

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