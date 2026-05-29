Laura Woods Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Instagram Post

Laura Woods, a sports presenter, has announced her second pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post. The post features a snap of her ultrasound and a heartfelt message about her journey with her fiancé Adam Collard.

Laura Woods has announced that she is expecting her second child with a sweet Instagram post. The Sports presenter, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of her ultrasound and penned: 'Hey, baby number 2.

' She already shares son Leo, 18 months, with her fiancé Adam Collard, who is most famous for starring on Love Island. Adam, 30, known also for his stint on Celebrity SAS, and Laura went public with their relationship after they began dating October 2023. They got engaged in September 2024 after he proposed on a beach in St Ives, Cornwall.

Laura welcomed their first child Leo in January 2025 and her adorable Instagram post on Friday showed him sweetly staring up at the ultrasound in one snap. Laura Woods has announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner Adam Collard in a sweet Instagram post. The Sports presenter, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of her ultrasound and penned: 'Hey, baby number 2.

' Their post was flooded with well wishes from their celebrity pals including Gabby Logan. Last year Laura opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage and revealed how her baby Leo brought her comfort. Laura was 11 weeks pregnant when she miscarried and fell pregnant again a month later, with the couple then welcoming Leo.

Adam recently broke down in tears in an episode of Celebrity SAS as he recalled the miscarriage, and since Laura has spoken about the 'awful times' the couple lived through. Sharing a clip of Adam on the show on Instagram, Laura wrote: 'We really had some very awful times last year, but this big, beautiful man has got me through every one of them. And I've been so very proud watching him on this x.

' In another post, she went on to open up about how amid the 'confusing' feelings of grief for the baby she lost, her baby Leo has helped her find comfort. She said: 'Sometimes I look at Leo and I think of the baby we'll never meet, while also knowing we wouldn't have Leo without it happening.

'It's a very confusing feeling. When it happened a wonderful nurse in the hospital said to me - this little one wasn't meant for this world, so this process is its way of keeping you safe. She already shares son Leo, 18 months, with her fiancé Adam Collard, who is most famous for starring on Love Island. They got engaged in September 2024 after he proposed on a beach in St Ives, Cornwall.

Laura welcomed their first child Leo in January 2025. It comes after last December Laura was fronting ITV4's coverage of the Lionesses' clash against Ghana when she suddenly collapsed live on air. Ian Wright and fellow pundit Anita Asante reacted swiftly to catch the broadcaster before cameras quickly cut away. The audio briefly continued before switching to an advertising break, and Wright, 62, could be heard asking Woods: 'Are you OK?

' Woods, who was replaced on the night by stand-in presenter Katie Shanahan, delivered a positive update after England's 2-0 win over Ghana, revealing she was 'okay' after being treated by paramedics following the collapse. 'Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK. The wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration,' she wrote online afterwards.

'I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. 'And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me. And sorry again.





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