Laura Whitmore Celebrates Her Body After Giving Birth to Her Second Child

Laura Whitmore, a 41-year-old TV presenter, has celebrated her body after giving birth to her second child. She posed in her postpartum knickers and wrote about her appreciation for her body, calling women 'superheroes'. Laura and her husband Iain Stirling announced the birth of their second child via Instagram last week, revealing their newborn arrived unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair.

Laura Whitmore proudly posed in her postpartum knickers on Tuesday to celebrate her appreciation for her body after growing, birthing and feeding her newborn baby.

The TV presenter, 41, teamed her grey Frida Mom underwear with a black nursing bra and an oversized cardigan in the paid-for advertisement post. Marking her return to Instagram for the first time since she announced the arrival of her baby last week, Laura wrote alongside the photo: 'Hot girl summer looks a bit different (especially when the ring of fire is involved IYKYK) 'Outfit of the day: @fridamom postpartum knickers!

I've never been more impressed or appreciative of my body than during and post pregnancy… don't even talk to me about birth.

'Women are bloody superheroes. Whatever your journey, the recovery looks different to everyone but wearing big girl pants helps!!

'Growing a baby, birthing a baby.. and then feeding a baby... surely men could have taken one of those jobs. #fridamom #strongwomen #ad.

' Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling, 38, announced the birth of their second child via Instagram last week and revealed their newborn arrived unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair a month ago. The couple have been together since 2017 and married in 2020 in an intimate humanist ceremony at Dublin City Hall.

Sharing a photo of their baby's hand placed against Laura's chest, the new mother wrote: 'We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn't expect anything else).

'I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time.. only played about 3 songs - ended up using it post birth. It's a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it.

'Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists. ' (sic) Laura and Iain are already parents to daughter Stevie Ré, five, and revealed in February that they were expecting their second child. Sharing a photo of a cardigan, which had 'littlest living legend' written on the back, and a pair of matching booties, Iain wrote on his Instagram page: 'Say hello to our newest living legend.

'I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me. But this feels a little excessive.

' Laura posted a series of snaps of her baby bump and penned: 'Instagram V Reality - Spoiler: It wasn't just a big meal mama ate. 'She's been cooking away! I'd like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags.

' The TV presenter previously said she felt guilty for being a happy new mum when Stevie was born, after being told she 'should feel like s**t' during the newborn days. Laura said she was the happiest she'd ever been and felt better than ever, while declaring her body is 'not here for your comparison'.

Laura and Iain are already parents to daughter Stevie Ré, five, and revealed in February that they were expecting their second child The couple, pictured at the TV BAFTAs last month when Laura was still pregnant, have been together since 2017 and married in 2020 in an intimate humanist ceremony at Dublin City Hall In an impassioned Instagram post penned two weeks after the birth of Stevie, Laura wrote: 'Little tip for speaking to new mums... everyone has a different experience so please don't put your opinion or expectation on them.

'I've been told I won't be able to leave the house and should feel s**t. But I actually feel the best I've felt ever and the happiest I've ever been in my entire life.

'And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I've been told I shouldn't. But I've created something incredible.

' She revealed she had a natural birth, before praising her baby for taking so easily to breastfeeding, and lauding her husband Iain for changing nappies without complaint. Laura continued: 'I had a positive natural birth with thankfully no complications and a baby that LOVES the boob (and jaysus those boobs are looking good! ) also a supportive partner who loves changing dirty nappies (well at least he does them anyway! ).

'I am lucky that's my truth at the moment- I'm sure there will be tougher days. ' The TV personality asserted that while she was sure there would be difficult days to come, she urged her followers not to compare their journeys to anyone else's





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Laura Whitmore Iain Stirling Postpartum Body Positivity Newborn

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